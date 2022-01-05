FUGITIVE
Jefferson Smith has been charged with fugitive from another state, offense as of 12-19-2021.
FELONY
Michael Jeffers has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, offense as of 11-16/17-21.
Jefferson Smith has been charged with Failure to register as sex offender 2nd offense, offense as of 12-19-2021.
MISDEMEANORS
Terry Junior Adkins has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 12-8-2021.
Rodney Dale Bragg has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 12-10-2021.
Hannah Jo Breedlove has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Certificate of insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 12-10-2021.
Damian Cook has been charged with Operation of vehicles — Temporary registration facsimile & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-10-2021.
Amber Cooper has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration; use of temporary facsimile; penalty & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-10-2021.
Linda Copley has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 12-13-2021.
Chester Wayne Cyrus has been charged with Prohibitions — Open dumps, offense as of 12-15-2021.
Johnna Fowler has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-10-2021.
Travis C. Gross has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offense as of 12-10-2021.
Samantha McComas has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Restricted licenses (expired operators), offenses as of 12-9-2021.
Asadean Christian Pauley has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 12-8-2021.
Jessie Allen Swan has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 12-10-2021.
Georgia Browning has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Mufflers prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, License to be carried and exhibited on demand & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 12-13-2021.
Barry Lane Elkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 12-1-2021.
Philemon Maynard has been charged with What persons may not be licensed; exceptions, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 12-11-2021.
Roy A. Moore has been charged with Manufacture/delivery/possess with intent to manufacture/deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, False certificates & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 12-13-2021.
Charles Steven Mullins has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions & Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), offenses as of 12-21-2021.
Joseph Scott has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 12-11-2021.
John A. Smith has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Display of registration plates (rear of vehicle), offense as of 4-12-2021.
Joshua James Sowards has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Display of registration plates (rear of vehicle), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Expiration of registration and certificate of title, offenses as of 12-18-2021.
Danny Joe Stevens II has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 12-13-2021.
Daniel Toler has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Head lamps on motor vehicles, offenses as of 12-13-2021.
Michael Wheeler has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 12-12-2021.
Monnie Woodrum has been charged with Driving or moving vehicle/equipment with unauthorized lights & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 12-14-2021.