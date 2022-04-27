LAND TRANSFERS
Deed between Mark Stewart and Mark Stewart, Union Dist., 1/3 of 1/3 of 72, 19.66, 65, 76.5 & 12 ac; Sheridan Dist. 1/3 of Lot 1 & 2, as of 2-8-2022.
50.65 ac. deed between Thomas E. Crowley exec. FPR estate of Daniel James Crowley and Bernard & Kahty Adams, $55,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-8-2022.
314.5 acres +/- deed between Randel Lee Adkins and Michael P. & Randel Lee Adkins, Union Dist., as of 2-9-2022.
1 ac. deed between Jason Eldridge and Johnny Chapman, $10,000., Harts Dist., as of 2-9-2022.
20 ac. deed between Darrell & Loretta Smith and Freddie S. II & Amanda Nicole Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-9-2022.
2 ac. deed between Sharon Schutte and Michael Schutte, Harts Dist., as of 2-9-2022.
3.5 ac. deed between Sharon Schutte and Michael Schutte, Harts Dist., as of 2-9-2022.
0.16 ac. deed between Russell O. & Pamela J. Mutter and Melvin J. & Katrina Nida, $23,000., Hamlin, as of 2-9-2022.
.18 ac. deed between Sheila Hall & Alicia Bell and Alicia Bell, Hamlin, as of 2-10-2022.
1 ac. deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Cert. #225054 & John Embrescia and Virginia Lambert, $1,500., Harts Dist., WS Guyan, as of 2-10-2022.
Deed between Jerry L. & Mary Bias and Terry & Peggy Brainard, $8,500., Carroll Dist., as of 2-10-2022.
50 ac. deed between Jerome & Teresa Adkins and Michael W. & Kimberly G. Rakes, $50,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-11-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
Ashley Danielle Anderson has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Display of fictitious cert. of inspection of vehicle & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-13-2022.
Jereme A. Browning has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family / Household Member), offense as of 3-23-22.
Sierra Daniels has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-12-2022.
Mollie E. Holley has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-11-2022.
Frances A. Lovejoy has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-12-2022.
Stephanie Ann Porter has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties, definitions & Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offenses as of 4-13-2022.
Alan Scott Roberts has been charged with Possession of wildlife & Carelessly / negligently letting edible portion of big game / game fish go to waste, offenses as of 2-28-2022.
Thomas Gregory Roberts has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) & Disorderly Conduct in public parking area, offenses as of 4-13-2022.
Larry B. Woodrum Jr. has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), False cert., Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, No vehicle insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-12-2022.