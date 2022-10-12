LAND TRANSFERS
n 2.94 acres, deed between Curtis Ray Kitchen and Curtis R. and Melanie Kitchen, Laurel Hill District, as of 7-8-2022.
n 1 acre, deed between Rebecca Richards Walker and Michael C. and Rebecca Richards Walker, Harts District, as of 7-8-2022.
n 41 acres, deed between Walter E. Stevens and Connie Sue Belcher and Darren Edward Stevens, Union District, as of 7-8-2022.
n Deed between Harold D. and Bonnie L. Bell (Harrison) and Harold D. and Bonnie L. Bell, Carroll District, 7255 Upper Mud River Road, West Hamlin, as of 7-8-2022.
n 147 acres, deed between Bruner Land Co., Inc. and Travis and Alisha Valentine and Clay and Jonna Hooper, $95,000, Duval District, Corrective Deed, as of 7-11-2022.
n 0.50 acre, deed between Albert T. and Lillian Ann Webb and Moses and Dorothy Maynard, $5,000, Laurel Hill District, as of 7-11-2022.
n 0.3 acres, deed between Thomas and Marcella Stowers and Nicholas T. and Jessi C. Fleming, Carroll District, Lot 9, as of 7-11-2022.
n Deed between Margaret Ann Lot, Sally Weinstein-Mishne and Dorothy Lee Stowers and Thomas E. and Marcella G. Stowers, $90,000, Duval District, as of 7-11-2022.
n 100 acres, deed between Edward Truman Lovejoy and Elgie Elvis Lovejoy, $10,000, Carroll District, as of 7-11-2022.
n Deed between Penny Gillespie-DeBerry and Ashley Green, $164,900, Washington District, as of 7-11-2022.
n Lots 64 and 65 and partial lots 63 and 64, deed between Connie S. and Orman L. Loftis and Tristan A. Loftis, Duval District, as of 7-11-2022.
n Deed between Linda Lewis and Sharelle Raye Adkins, $100, Harts District, as of 7-11-2022.
n Lots 14 through 16, cemetery deed between Sylvester H. and Mona Faye Stephens and The Sylvester H. and Mona F. Stephens Family Cemetery, Sheridan District, as of 7-12-2022.
n Lots 1, 2 and 3, deed between Sylvester H. and Mona Faye Stephens and Ronald Gene Adkins, $15,000, Sheridan District, garage between lots 1 and 3, as of 7-12-2022.
n Lot 37, deed between Martha Conrad and Sue Conrad, West Hamlin, as of 7-12-2022.
n Deed between Sue Conrad and James A. Hunsucker, $45,000, West Hamlin, as of 7-13-2022.
n 0.7 acres, deed between Beatrice and Kristie Cooper and Lincoln County Commission, $83,000, Duval District, as of 7-13-2022.
n 1/3 acre, deed between Dale R. and Tabatha S. Hager and Lincoln County Commission, $57,000, Duval District, as of 7-13-2022.
n Two parcels deed between John R. and Amanda Cummings and Lincoln County Commission, $35,000, Duval District, as of 7-13-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Austin Adkins has been charged with shoplifting and trespassing, offense date 9-20-2022.
n Glenn Adkins has been charged with no seat belt and no operator’s, offense date 9-8-2022.
n Tommy Earl Baisden has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, offense date 9-20-2022.
n Codie Collins has been charged with expired registration and no inspection, offense date 9-25-2022.
n Charles Edward Flowers has been charged with failure to stop, offense date 9-21-2022.
Dwayne Hicks has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 9-15-2022.
Sean M. Paulding has been charged with expired registration, no proof of insurance, defective equipment, and no inspection, offense date 9-23-2022.
n Edna Robinson has been charged with defective equipment and no seat belt, offense date 9-16-2022.
n Edna Louise Robinson has been charged with improper registration, no inspection, driving on a suspended license, and no proof of registration, offense dates 9-15-2022 and 9-16-2022.