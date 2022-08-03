2.8 acres, deed between Jessica and Cody Bass and Mark K. Benson and Westley Tessy, $55,000, Washington District, as of 5-19-2022.
Lot 16, deed between Sara Randolph and Cindy Linville Crook and Stephen Frazier Barrett, $168,000, Hamlin, 83x132 West side of Walnut, as of 5-19-2022.
Lot 9, deed between Kelley G. Salmons and James and Rebecca Dean, $11,000, Hamlin, Easton Addition, vacant corner lot, as of 5-19-2022.
50 and 25 acres, deed between Michael R. and Stacy A. Eddy and Stacey A. Bennett and John C. Sinclair and Chung Ying Wong, $330,000, Laurel Hill, Ranger Bottom and Ranger Branch, respectively, as of 5-19-2022.
13.53 acres, more or less, deed between Oretha L. Workman and Oretha L. and Christopher B. Workman, Harts, as of 5-19-2022.
1 acre, deed between James Stowers and Victoria M. Hudson and Andrew R. and Sara L. Elkins, $21,000, Duval District, as of 5-19-2022.
165 acres, deed between David Earl Holley and Greenbrier Land Co. LLC, $12,144, Jefferson District, as of 5-19-2022.
0.73 acre, deed between LEDA and Kyle Garretson, $18,000, Carroll District, as of 5-20-2022.
0.22 acre, deed between Laylee Christian and Ronald K. and Kathryn T. Whitten, Duval District, as of 5-20-2022.
5.7 acres, deed between Clifton and Amy Holbrook and Eric and Deborah Renee Smith, $300,000, Washington District, Fuquays Creek, as of 5-20-2022.
Deed between Lavada Thompson and Tony and Jessica Thompson, as of 5-20-2022.
Deed between Patricia A. Nelson and Michael Dewayne Harris, $30,000, Carroll District, as of 5-23-2022.
78 acres, deed between Alexandria Evelyn Cash and Michael James Tegroen and Bruner Land Co., Inc., Washington District, as of 5-23-2022.
Partial lot 25, half lot 23, deed between Ella Watson and Sandra Markus Meadows, $7,000, Hamlin, Main Street, as of 5-23-2022.
Miner rights, deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Famous and La Donna Tankersley, $1,850, Harts District, as of 5-23-2022.
15.34 acres, deed between Rickey and Connie Adkins and Randall and Kristina Byrd, $1,000, Carroll District, as of 5-23-2022.
¼ acre, deed between Glenda Ann Adkins and Glenda Ann Adkins, Duval District, as of 5-23-2022.
MARRIAGES
March 20 to July 19, 2022
Brian Allen West, 48, and Tina Louise Chaflin, 32, both of Harts.
Brandon Michael Williams, 25, and Sierra Ashton Kinder, 29, both of Danville.
Joshua Ray Adkins, 38, and Megan Christine Kiser, 39, both of Branchland.
Phillip Michael Sullivan, 36, South Charleston, and Haylee Nicole Lambert, 25, Hamlin.
Clifford Elijah Johnson, 22, and Erin Mechelle Moyer, 25, both of Hamlin.
Johnothan Russell Turley, 38, and Barbara Lynn Clark, 43, both of Alum Creek.
Jeffrey Bruce Hager II, 34, and Brittany Danielle Suttle, 20, both of Hamlin.
Korey Blayke Cyfers, 27, and Alexus Chyanne Woodrum, 21, both of Hamlin.
Robert Hollis Johnson, 33, Ranger, and Jessica Nicole Slone, 30, West Hamlin.
Landon Wesley Keesee II, 51, St. Albans, and Karen Jean Bennis, 43, Myra.
Wilson Browning, 46 & Margaret Ann Christian, 51, both of Harts.
Trevor Allen Burgess, 23, and Heather Lynn Estep, 24, both of Culloden.
Robert Bryant Wade, 30, and Lana Gail McCormick, 29, both of Sod.
Michael Todd Ryan, 22, and Jayne Ann Ashworth, 25.
Leon Michael Ross, 51, and Phyllis Darlene Burgett, 37, both of Hamlin.
Gerald Ray Smith, 20, and Pamela Gail Watson, 16.
Michael Sean Guilliams, 22, Daniels, and Hannah Elizabeth Johnson, 22, Sumerco.
John Andrew Roberts, 20, Alum Creek, and Joyce Lynn Sigmon, 18, Alkol.
Kyle Thomas Garretson, 27, West Hamlin, and Megan Elysee Tully, 24, Hamlin.
Gregory Dale Hensley, 32, and Elizabeth Daniele Gunnoe, 25, both of Chapmanville.
Jarred Michael Baker 21, Branchland, and Alley Beth Midkiff, 20, West Hamlin.
Aaron James Spaur, 38, and Wendy Leann Barnett, 40, both of Culloden.
Kobe Ryan Vance, 20, Branchland, and Harley Danielle Griffith, 19, Yawkey.
Chad David Allen, 28, Sumerco and Brenna Taylor White, 25, Hamlin.
Hunter Ward Salmons, 22, and Dena Jo Tucker, 21, both of Hamlin.
Richard Mason McCann, 44, Harts, and Michelle Evelyn Smith, 33, West Hamlin.
James Eugene Lovejoy, 35, and Natasha N. Wade, 31, Branchland.
Clyde Markam Jr., 28, Bob White, and Robin Jeanette Tawney, 22, Griffithsville.
John Anderson Clevenger, 35, Hamlin, and Madisyn Faith Ross, 19, West Hamlin.
Bradley Michael Dillion-Cosby, 28, and Savannah Grace Turley, 18, both of Tornado.
Nicholas Kyle McCormick, 33, and Ashleigh Farris King, 24, both of Lexington, Ky.
Shannon Duane Moore, 32, and Kaylee Nicole Farmer, 24, both of Harts.
Clyde Cooper, 28, and Kathy Mae Young, 19.
Jeremy Wade Swims, 27, Branchland, and Julia May Newton, 27, West Hamlin.
Cuyler Shane Carson, 24, and Shayla McKay Wiley, 23, both of Alum Creek.
Ryan Shane Vance, 28, and Ayla Michelle Vance, 27, both of Ranger.
Austin Caleb Lowe, 25, and Kiarra Rachelle Sowards, 24, both of Branchland.
Millard Robert Stickler, 25, Branchland & Courtney Faith Jackson, 20, Lochgelly.
Michael Anthony Keaton, 20, and Teresa Ann McComas, 17, both of West Hamlin.
Sherell Salmons, 28, and Phyllis Pennington, 20.
Matthew Eric Akers, 30, Sumerco, and Lauren Kate Stover, 27, Wallback.
Elijah Wilson Gene Gallion, 19, Ranger, and Autumn Janel Lovejoy, 18, West Hamlin.
Jesse McQuade Grantham, 25, and Rhonda Sue King, 28, both of Harts.
Cody Denver Frye, 20, Ranger, and Jasmyn Lei Hager, 20, Alkol.
Wylie Aaron Stowers, 36, Hamlin & Lisa Marie Brock, 41, Barboursville.
Robert James Carter, 32, and Alyssa Faith Dial, 21, both of Branchland.
Matthew David Richard, 35, Elkview & Diana Nichole Rowe, 31, Hamlin.
Christopher Adam Buscher, 30, and Mary Elizabeth Oxley, 21, both of Hamlin.
Richard Glen Toppings Jr., 31, Ranger, and Gina Lynn France, 30, Hamlin.
Michael Henry Pauley, 30, Alkol, and Debbie Lynn Brumfield, 28, Palermo.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
Felonies
Larry David Miller Jr. has been charged with wrongful injuries to timber, offense date 4-11-2022.
Misdemeanors
Miranda Gayle Chaney has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 7-1-2022.
Joseph Daniel Collins has been charged with unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense date 7-19-2022.
Larry David Miller Jr. has been charged with Wrongful injuries to timber; criminal Penalties, offense date 4-11-2022.
Cecil Nelson has been charged with improper use of evidence of registration, no proof of registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, offense date 7-13-2022.
Jackie Ray Spurlock has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no vehicle insurance, required signals, obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, speed limitations, limitations on overtaking on left, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, no proof of registration, and no certificate of insurance, offense date of 7-4-2022.