LAND TRANSFERS

  • 2.8 acres, deed between Jessica and Cody Bass and Mark K. Benson and Westley Tessy, $55,000, Washington District, as of 5-19-2022.
  • Lot 16, deed between Sara Randolph and Cindy Linville Crook and Stephen Frazier Barrett, $168,000, Hamlin, 83x132 West side of Walnut, as of 5-19-2022.
  • Lot 9, deed between Kelley G. Salmons and James and Rebecca Dean, $11,000, Hamlin, Easton Addition, vacant corner lot, as of 5-19-2022.
  • 50 and 25 acres, deed between Michael R. and Stacy A. Eddy and Stacey A. Bennett and John C. Sinclair and Chung Ying Wong, $330,000, Laurel Hill, Ranger Bottom and Ranger Branch, respectively, as of 5-19-2022.
  • 13.53 acres, more or less, deed between Oretha L. Workman and Oretha L. and Christopher B. Workman, Harts, as of 5-19-2022.
  • 1 acre, deed between James Stowers and Victoria M. Hudson and Andrew R. and Sara L. Elkins, $21,000, Duval District, as of 5-19-2022.
  • 165 acres, deed between David Earl Holley and Greenbrier Land Co. LLC, $12,144, Jefferson District, as of 5-19-2022.
  • 0.73 acre, deed between LEDA and Kyle Garretson, $18,000, Carroll District, as of 5-20-2022.
  • 0.22 acre, deed between Laylee Christian and Ronald K. and Kathryn T. Whitten, Duval District, as of 5-20-2022.
  • 5.7 acres, deed between Clifton and Amy Holbrook and Eric and Deborah Renee Smith, $300,000, Washington District, Fuquays Creek, as of 5-20-2022.
  • Deed between Lavada Thompson and Tony and Jessica Thompson, as of 5-20-2022.
  • Deed between Patricia A. Nelson and Michael Dewayne Harris, $30,000, Carroll District, as of 5-23-2022.
  • 78 acres, deed between Alexandria Evelyn Cash and Michael James Tegroen and Bruner Land Co., Inc., Washington District, as of 5-23-2022.
  • Partial lot 25, half lot 23, deed between Ella Watson and Sandra Markus Meadows, $7,000, Hamlin, Main Street, as of 5-23-2022.
  • Miner rights, deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Famous and La Donna Tankersley, $1,850, Harts District, as of 5-23-2022.
  • 15.34 acres, deed between Rickey and Connie Adkins and Randall and Kristina Byrd, $1,000, Carroll District, as of 5-23-2022.
  • ¼ acre, deed between Glenda Ann Adkins and Glenda Ann Adkins, Duval District, as of 5-23-2022.

