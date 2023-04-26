LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 20+4 ac. Deed between Lena Marie Baker and William Michael Baker, $2,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-10-2023.
n 6/10 ac. Deed between Sunshine State Investment LLC and Charles W. Jarrell & Jamie N. Brock, $4,234.11, Sheridan Dist., Bear Creek, as of 2-13-2023.
n Lots 22 & 23 50x130 ft. deed between Wayne A. & Teresa Wodall and Bradley Allen Browning, $5,000., Hamlin, as of 2-13-2023.
n ¾ ac. Deed between Gregory A. & Libby Adkins Johnson and Aaron G. Johnson & Alexandria T. Meade, Sheridan Dist., as of 2-14-2023.
n Lot 43 deed between Dannie & Brenda Ross and Nashetts Investment Properties Inc., $26,000., Hamlin, as of 2-21-2023.
n 0.948 ac. Deed between Alan Scott Roberts and Theodore W. Gravely Jr. & Kelli Michelle Woods, $2,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
n ½ of 66.6 ac, lb 55 2.3 ac, surface deed between Pat A. Hargis and Volusia Ventures LLC, $7,500., Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 2-21-2023.
n ½ of 66.6 ac, lb 55 2.3 ac, surface deed between Douglas Hargis and Volusia Ventures LLC, $7,500., Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 2-21-2023.
n Lot 100 50x150 deed between Margaret Ann Ellis and Garrett & Dewonna Marsh, $143,000., Hamlin, Easton Add., as of 2-21-2023.
n Lot 35x168 ft. deed between Volusia Ventures LLC and Lisa Jill Randolph, $2,800., Hamlin, as of 2-21-2023.
n Deed between Archie Ray Adkins and Archie Ray Adkins Jr., Jefferson Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
Deed between Cynthia Ann Kimg Gilpen and Joey M. & Emily A. King, Washington Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
n 1.38 & 22.75 ac. Deed between Isaac F. Harless and Gregory & Sherry Dunlap, Duval Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
n 47 ac. Deed between Lawrence Morton and Billy Bell, $80,000., Union Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
n Surface .47 ac. Deed between WVTI LLC and Robert Parson English, $105,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-21-2023.
n Deed between Adam & Shawna Lawson and Trae Caldwell & Jessica Johnson, $107,000., West Hamlin, as of 2-21-2023.
n 4.82 ac. Deed between Marc B. Lazeby and Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., $138,482.77, Washington Dist., as of 2-22-2023.
n 9.5 ac. Deed between Jason & Amy Salmons and William K. Parsons & Megan N. Stowers, $17,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-22-2023.
n Deed between I.L. Morris and WACO Oil & Gas Co. Inc., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-23-2023.
n Deed between Tommy & Vicki Adkins and John & Crystal May, $7,200., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-24-2023.
n Surface 4.11 ac. Deed between Linda Lisa & Michael Eugene Lovejoy and Carleton Crozier, Joanna Hodgins & Ketih Ruggeri, $50,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 2-24-2023.
n Deed between Kathleen Luther and Ashtyn Linville, Duval Dist., as of 2-24-2023.
n 6 ac. More or less between Tammy & Merle Edward Lucas and Olivia Marie Dean-Algoe, Carroll Dist., as of 2-27-2023.
n.18 ac. Deed between Robin Moore and Barry Moore Sr., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-28-2023.
Magistrate records
MISDEMEANORS:
n Billy R. Dean Jr. has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-6-2023.
n April Dial has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-7-2023.
n Larry A. Eastham has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to provide cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n Brent Patrick Elkins has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n William D. Farley has been charged with Obstruction to driver’s view or driving mechanism; penalty, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Texting while driving & Operation of vehicles without evidence of registration, offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n TY H. FOSTER has been charged with DUI with alcohol concentration in blood >,15 (misdemeanor) & Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway, offenses as of 4-18-2023.
n David Hager has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n Zachary Paul Hill has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Expiration of registration and cert. of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-6-2023.
n James Edward Hughes has been charged with TWO COUNTS Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member) & Domestic Assault Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), offenses as of 4-9-2023.
n Brandon Kaskiewcz has been charged with Cert. of insurance, offense as of 4-7-2023.
n Shawnita Manns has been charged with Every motor vehicle subject to cert. of title provisions exceptions (Farm Use) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-8-2023.
n Charles Nichols has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 4-12-2023.
n Krynn Perdue has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, offenses as of 4-8-2023.
n Garrett Steven Poole has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n Adkins A. Richie has been charged with Intoxication or drinking in public places & Operating motor vehicle below minimum speed limit, offenses as of 4-12-2023.
n Terry Shaffer has been charged with Shooting across road or near building or crowd; penalty & Shooting or discharging firearm within 500 ft. of school or church, offense as of 4-6-2023.
n Kendall Franklin Tackett has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n Brandon Michael Vance has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 3-4-2023.
n Ronald Dale Ward has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 4-7-2023.
n Kyle Watson has been charged with Consumption of alcoholic beverage in passenger area of motor vehicle on public highway & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 4-8-2023.
n Janice E. Williams has been charged with Opeeration without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 4-11-2023.
n Pamela Wood has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, Cert. of insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Exp. Of registration and cert. of title & No proof of registration UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 4-8-2023.