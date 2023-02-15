LAND TRANSFERS
n Lot 7 deed between Jerry Alan Crum & Cynthia L. Nelson and Adam & Ricky L. Pullen, $84,800., Hamlin, Easton Add., as of 10-20-2022.
n Fee deed between Jamie L. Basham FKA Jamie L. Linville and Cody Vanderloop, $195,000., Carroll Dist., as of 10-20-2022.
n 1.15 ac. Deed between Glenn M. & Monia S. Turley and Clifton D. & Amy E. Holbrook, $1,200., Washington Dist., as of 10-21-2022.
n.144 ac. More or less between Direl H. Price Jr. and Lou Creda Midkiff, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 10-21-2022.
n 23.4 ac. Deed between Harris Land and Timber Co. LLC and Andrew & Suzanne Chojnacki, $29,900., Sheridan Dist., as of 10-21-2022.
n 0.47 ac. Deed between Ryan I. & Connie Carter and Connie B. Carter, $15,000., Harts Dist., as of 10-24-2022.
n ¾ ac. More or less between Gary Stanley Fugate and Gary Stanley Fugate for life, Austin Gary Ray Fugate & Billy Dale Fugate, Harts Dist., as of 10-24-2022.
n 1 ac. Deed between
David C. & Elizabeth Gail Lucas and Christopher Vance II, $10.00, Harts Dist., as of 10-24-2022.
n Lots 22 & 23 deed between Laura L. Brake individ. As admin. And Jerica B. Adkins, $80,000., West Hamlin, Vance Add., as of 10-24-2022.
n 25 ac. Deed between Leslie & Nicole Lackey Dillon and Caleb M. & Kailey Lauren White, $80,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 10-24-2022.
n 83 x 132 lot deed between Robert Eugene Stickler and Robert E. & Leslie A. Stickler, Hamlin, as of 10-28-2022.
n 0.151 ac. Deed no fee between Ella Watson & Watson Properties and Branchland-Midkiff PSD, Sheridan Dist., as of 10-31-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
n Arnton Adkins has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions (Vehicle), Reckless driving, UNDER REVIEW Speeding, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left of roadway, offenses as of 2-1-2023.
n Ashley Adkins has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Display of registration plates (Legible and secure), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Registration card unsigned & Unsafe & improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 1-26-2023.
n Christopher Allen Curry has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 2-1-2023.
n Steven Foster has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions & UNDER REVIEW No proof of insurance offenses as of 1-27-2023.
n Joshua Cameron May has been charged with two counts Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), offenses as of 1-31-2023.
n Autumn Mosteller has been charged with Malicious or unlawful assault causing bodily injury with intent to main, disfigure, disable or kill, Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance & Driving while license revoked for DUI, offenses as of 1-31-2023.
n Steven Vincent Mullins has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 1-31-2023.
n Techumseh D. Slone has been charged with UNDER REVIEW DUI — DRUGS, offense as of 1-30-2023.