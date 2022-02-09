LAND TRANSFERS
1.12 ac. deed between Richard K. Flowers and Garland K. Flowers, Carroll Dist., as of 11-10-2021.
1 ac. m/l deed between Gary Lynn Webb and Jamie Lynn & Carol Sue Webb, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-12-2021.
3.5 ac. deed between William & Harold Lacy Jr., Rachel Priestley & Laura Workman and Harold Lee Lacy Jr. & Rachel L. Priestley, Washington Dist., as of 11-12-2021.
Deed between Rosa Crawford and Rosa & James L. Crawford Jr., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-12-2021.
Sur. .2072 ac. lot deed between Melissa Hager and Allie Taylor, $18,000., Hamlin, as of 11-16-2021.
6.89 ac. Cobbs Crk. Min. 25.969 ac. Deed between Julie Nagy Noone and Matthew & Linda Dunmire, $172,000., Washington Dist., Coal Map 02-03, as of 11-16-2021.
33, 5, 2, 27 ac. deed between Billy K. & Karen S. Wright and Nancy J. Leslie, Washington Dist., as of 11-17-2021.
½ ac. deed between Sheltering FWBC and Michael Brumfield, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-18-2021.
0.468 ac. deed between Alvirda Maynard and Gregory J. & Brandon J. Maynard, Harts Dist., $10., as of 11-18-2021.
¾ ac. & ½ int. min. deed between Emilee Stone and George Allen Stone, Carroll Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
66 ft. & 100 ft. deed between Emilee Sue Stone and George Allen Stone, Carroll Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
¾ ac. more or less deed between Emilee Stone and George Allen Stone, Carroll Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
82x87x46x100 lot deed between Emilee Stone and George Allen Stone, Carroll Dist., as of 11-19-2021.
MAGISTRATE
FELONIES
Grover Scott Adams has been charg3ed with receiving or transferring stolen goods, offense as of 1-25-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Christopher Scott Burgess has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Expiration of registration and cert. of title, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, offenses as of 1-20-22.
Timothy Rosevelt Cline has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 1-23-2022.
Ladonna Sue Evans has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member), offense as of 1-23-2022.
Benjamin Raynell Flowers has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 1-29-2022.
Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 1-21-2022.
Joseph Edward Moore has been charged with Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member) & Unlawful restraint of another person, offense as of 1-23-2022.
Zharrick M. Niece has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 1-19-2022.
James E. Ray Jr. has been charged with Operating motor vehicle below minimum speed limit & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 1-18-2022.
Garnett Vance has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 1-14-2022.