FELONIES
John Edward Lucas has been charged with TWO COUNTS Domestic Battery or Domestic Assault — 3rd offense, offenses as of 12-11-2021.
Donald Keith Moore has been charged with Manufacture/deliver/possess wit intent to manufacture/deliver (Sched. I or II Narcotic), offense as of 12-5-2021.
Ronie Gene Wade Jr. has been charged with Persons prohibited possessing firearms (Felony Violence), offense as of 12-4-2021.
MISDEMEANORS
Jason Michael Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 12-6-2021.
Mark Twain Adkins has been charged with Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand. (Regist. Unsigned) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 12-7-2021.
Tory Elijah Bays has been charged with Speed limitations generally (Country Highway), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 11-26-2021.
Frank Collins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 12-2-2021.
Michael Conley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 12-2-2021.
Tina Marie Dixon has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Limitations on overtaking on left, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Expiration of registration and certificates of title & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 11-28-2021.
Deborah Lynn Douglas has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 12-5-2021.
Austin Nathaniel Ferguson has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 12-3-2021.
Tabatha Rae Gardner has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 12-1-2021.
Stephen Hall has been charged with Failure to apply for/provide WV driver’s license, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 11-26-2021.
Joseph Fletcher Maynard has been charged with UNDER REVIEW DUI 1st offense & Failure to maintain control and Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 12-7-2021.
Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 12-2-2021.
Kaden Lee McComas has been charged with Additional powers (Regulatory violations), offense as of 12-2-2021.
Steven Metheny has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 12-8-2021.
Ryan Miles has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 12-4-2021.
Donald Keith Moore has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, License to be carried and exhibited on demand Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, offenses as of 12-5-2021.
Adam Porter has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 12-2-2021.
Heather Nichole smith has been charged with Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 12-7-2021.
Floria Tomblin has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Expiration of registration and certificates of title, offenses as of 12-4-2021.
Jessica Susan Vance has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 11-28-2021.
Kobe Vance has been charged with Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit & Additional powers (Regulatory Violations), offenses as of 12-2-2021.
Ronnie Gene Wade Jr. has been charged with Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of peace; criminal penalties & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 12-4-2021.
Clayborn Watson has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offense as of 11-25-2021.
Timothy Workman has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of roadway, offenses as of 11-21-2021.