LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n 5.93 Ac. Deed between Harris Land & Timber Co. LLC & Country Land Buyers and Willard D. & Shelley Renae Stump, $19,900., Carroll Dist., as of 3-21-2023.
n 3.256 ac. Sur. Deed between Richard T. Lackey Jr. and Lackey Family Farms LLC, Duval Dist., as of 3-21-2023.
n 132 ac. Exc. 1 & 3.32 ac. Deed between Nina Vance AKA Nina Leverne Vance, Peggy Cline & Harold Lambert and Ralph & Darlene Parker, $161,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-23-2023.
n Deed between Nancy Sue Bowen and Jay t., Jon R. & Jeffrey S. Bowen, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-23-2023.
n 1/3 ac. More or less between Lisa Jo Kirk Petry AKA Lisa Jo Kirk and Stephanie Darlene Maynard, $2,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-23-2023.
n 1/3 of 4/5 of 13 ac. Deed between Shirley Mae Spangler and Paul W. Spangler, Duval Dist., as of 3-24-2023.
n Deed between Shaun Adkins and Ronald Smith, Harry Freeman, Timothy Hall, Michael Holbrook, Dusty Nagle, Carol Stinson, Ralph B. Campbell, George S. Cook, Sean Freeman, Brian K. Holbrook, Terry L. Lambert, Christopher C. McCoy, William C. McCoy, William H. McCoy Jr., John D. Pridemore Sr., Crystal L. Rone, Pamela S. Smith & Jason McCoy, Union Dist., as of 3-24-2023.
n 6 ac. More or less between Herbert Howard Thacker Sr and James & Kiersten Thacker, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-24-2023.
n Deed between Matilda Elizabeth & Ronald Carter and Ralf & Darlene Parker, $5,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-27-2023.
n 144 ac. Assessed LB Sur. 141 ac. Deed between Sandra Rogers and David A. Howden, $131,000., Duval Dist., Trace Fork, as of 3-27-2023.
n 3.4 ac. More or less between Merle E. & Tammy Dean Lucas and Gary R. & Caroline J. Culver, $9,800., Carroll Dist., as of 3-28-2023.
Magistrate records
Misdemeanors:
n Jonathan S. Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-30-2023.
n Margie Ann Adkins has been charged with UNDER REVIEW DUI, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Speed limitations generally (School Zone), offenses as of 5-4-2023.
n Alisha N. Bell has been charged with No vehicle insurance, UNDER REVIEW Improper registration, UNDER REVIEW Driving suspended, offenses as of 5-1-2023.
n Caleb Ryan Blevins has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 4-28-2023.
n Nathan C. Brunty has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offenses as of 5-2-2023.
n Courtney Canterbury has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Registration card unsigned, offenses as of 5-3-2023.
n Amanda Collins has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-2-2023.
n Jacob D. Cornell has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n Lawrence Thomas Johnson has been charged with Forest fire seasons; permits for fires; prohibited fires; closure of forests, Prohibitions — Open dumps, Solid Waste Management Administrative Violation & UNDER REVIEW Unattended burning, offenses as of 4-29-2023.
n Kelly Keaton has been charged with UNDER REVIEW DUI, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Injuring or tampering with vehicle, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Display of fictitious cert. of inspection of vehicle & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 5-2-2023.
n Amanda Lynne Lott has been charged with Possession of alcohol on Ivy Branch UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 4-29-2023.
n Joey Carl Miller has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 8-29-2022.
n Michael Omasia has been charged with Traffic-control signal legend, offense as of 4-28-2023.
n Chasity Stevens has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-3-2023.
n Timothy N. Tomblin II has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions & Tail lamps, offenses as of 4-29-2023.
n Keith Allen Vance has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions (Vehicle), offense as of 4-30-2023.
n Terry Lee Wilson has been charged with Traffic-control signal legend, offense as of 4-28-2023.