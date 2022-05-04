LAND TRANSFERS
185, 75, 110 Acres sur.; ½ OF 1 ac. & 15 ac. Mineral deed between Britt M., Troy T., James D. & Mary J. Sargent Trust and Todd A. & Lora Lyn Curry, $325,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-14-2022.
10 ac. Deed between Roberta J. Gibson and Douglas Roberts, $27,500., Jefferson Dist., as of 2-14-2022.
Sur. ½ of ½ 61 ac. Peter LB 54 ac. +7 ac = 61 ac. Deed between Victoria V. Kidd and Ella June Kidd, $100., Duval Dist., as of 2-15-2022.
.34 ac. Deed between Volusia Ventures LLC and Paul Gilbert Roberts, $5,000., Washington Dist., Preston Br. (2016) 3.89 ac. By survey (1027) sur. 3.89 ac. By survey, as of 2-15-2022.
Deed between Thomas Barrett and Tammy Barrett, West Hamlin, as of 2-15-2022.
.21 ac. Deed between Perry R. Allen and Cole McCormick, $12,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-15-2022.
Deed between Jack & Paula S. Thewes and Madeline Hill, $4,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-15-2022.
Deed between Tad Tomblin and KDial Properties, $138,000., Hamlin, as of 2-16-2022.
2 ac. Deed between Eugene M. & Willard E. Spurlock and Eugene M. & Morgan B. Spurlock, Sheridan Dist., as of 2-16-2022.
95 ac. Deed between Frank W. Owings, Jeffrey P. Quin, Dina Hornbaker, Mira Springer & Kathryn Lambdin and Kathryn Lambdin trustee for Spooner Family Beneficiaries, Carroll Dist., as of 2-17-2022.
1 ac. Deed between Deanna Joyce & Richard Ed Sammons and Jeffrey A. & Candice M. Baldwin, Duval Dist., as of 2-17-2022.
12 ac. Deed between Moss Vinson III and Herbert R. Bryant Jr., $85,000., Harts Dist., as of 2-17-2022.
Fee lot 108, ½ 107, Jackson Pk. 106, .52 ac. Lot 107 deed between Misti Beach and Adam Lee Johnson, $227,800., Washington Dist., as of 2-17-2022.
8 ac. Deed between Sarah & Giddings Meeks and Phoenix R. Meeks, Harts Dist., as of 2-18-2022.
Lot 11 deed between Tom & Tim Hauldren & Tammy Wyrick and Jason M. & Tessa S. Clay, $119,600., Hamlin, Baker Addn., as of 2-18-2022.
Lot 40x70x40x70 deed between Paul E. & Verona Gail Miller and Paul E. & Verona Gail Miller, Hamlin, as of 2-23-2022.
Deed between Billy Byrd and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., 12.45, ½, .5 & 50 ac. Big Creek, 10 ac., Min. ½ of 104 4/5 ac. Bee Br., Min. ½ of 104 4/5 ac. Bee Br., as of 2-23-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Jerry Wayne Messer has been charged with Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse, Grand larceny; penalties & Conspiracy; construction of section; penalties, offenses as of 4-17-2022.
Magellan Aymes Miller has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (life registration), offense as of 4-21-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
Norvil Richard Adkins Jr. has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 4-17-2022.
Mariana Dawn Adkins has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 4-18-2022.
Danielie Aldridge has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 4-15-2022.
Jeremiah Boy Angel has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Sierra Daniels has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-12-2022.
Michael Jason Davis has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 4-14-2022.
William D. Farley has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Eilen R. Fortner has been charged with Under review No proof of registration, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-3-2022.
Mollie E. Holley has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-11-2022.
Sean Douglas Humphrey has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), offenses as of 4-10-2022.
Kelsie Renea Kelly has been charged with Unlawful acts of licensees — Beer sales under 21, offense as of 4-19-2022.
Frances A. Lovejoy has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-12-2022.
Jerry Wayne Messer has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 4-17-2022.
Joshua Miller has been charged with False certificates, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Keith E. Moore has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Roy A. Moore has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, False certificates, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Notice of change of address or name (Issuance of license), offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Sephanie M. Plumley has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offenses as of 4-21-2022.
Ashley Tackett has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 4-4-2022,
Ashley Shea Tackett has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, No vehicle insurance, Mufflers; prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Under revies: No proof of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-4-2022.
Rebecca Shawnita Tomblin has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-5-2022.
Timothy Warren Tomblin has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI & Knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 4-21-2022.
Larry Woodrum Jr. has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), False certificates, Driving while license suspended or revoked; general, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, No vehicle insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-12-2022.