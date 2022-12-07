LAND TRANSFERS
n 47 acres, deed between Brigette Elizabeth Smith, Holly S. Eldridge and Dorothy L. Dingess and Dorothy L. Dingess, Harts District, as of 8-31-2022.
n 49.63 acres, deed between Brigette Elizabeth Smith, Holly S. Eldridge and Dorothy L. Dingess and Holly S. Eldridge, Harts District, as of 8-31-2022.
n 1.5 acres, deed between Brigette Elizabeth Smith, Holly S. Eldridge and Dorothy L. Dingess and Dorothy L. Dingess, Harts District, as of 8-31-2022.
n ½ of 47 acres, deed between Brigette Elizabeth Smith, Holly S. Edridge and Dorothy L. Dingess and Dorothy L. Dingess, Harts District, as of 8-31-2022.
n Mineral deed between Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Pocahontas Land LLC, Laurel Hill District, as of 8-31-2022.
n 4.32 acres, deed between Lyle Wayne Justice and Eugene Paul Morris Jr., $9,000, Washington District, as of 8-31-2022.
n 15 acres, deed between Thomas K. Pauley and Falcon Equities, LLC, $48,000, Washington District, Coal River, as of 8-31-2022.
n 11.85 acres and 11 acres, deed between James Stowers and Lawrence H. Jr. and Devetta Dell Tudor, $20,000, Union District, as of 9-1-2022.
n 3.59 acres, deed between Hassil L. Pauley Jr. and Hassil L. Pauley, Duval District, as of 9-1-2022.
n 17.61 acres, deed between Jimmy C. Smith and Sweetgun LLC, $125,000, Carroll District, as of 9-1-2022.
n Deed between Sheldon and Josie Roberts and Jimmy W. and Barry S. Roberts, as of 9-1-2022.
n Deed between Gue Family Cemetery and Larry Gue, West Hamlin, as of 9-2-2022.
n 19.06 acres, deed between Pamela Gail Adkins and David Heath Adkins, Carroll District, as of 9-2-2022.
n Mineral deed between David and Betty Sias and William Floyd Smith, Carroll and Duval Districts, as of 9-2-2022.
n Lot 18 deed between Tyler Nesky and Jessica Nesky, Hamlin, Monday Acres, as of 9-6-2022.
n Mineral rights deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Famous and LaDonna Tankersley, $1,250, Carroll District, as of 9-7-2022.
MAGISTRATE COURT
MISDEMEANORS
n Woodrow Wilson Adkins Jr. has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Donald Lee Chapman II has been charged with passing where prohibited, obstructions to driver’s view, driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to stop, offense date 10-19-2022.
n Joshua Chojnacki has been charged with driving on the left, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, and no proof of insurance, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Billy Mason Cull has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense date 11-15-2022.
n Kimberly Renee Gillum has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, no seat belt and improper registration, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Erin Nicole Graley has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Michael S. Hannah has been charged with driving while license revoked for DUI, offense date 11-17-2022.
n Craig Wesley Headley has been charged with expired registration and no inspection, offense date 11-17-2022.
n Amanda R. Jones has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-3-2022.
n Craig A Jones has been charged with traffic violations in construction zones (15 mph or less), offense date 10-31-2022.
n Tyler Miller has been charged with windshields must be unobstructed, no seat belt, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, obstructing a public or private driveway, defective equipment, no operator’s, and no registration, offense date 11-6-2022.
n Cory M. Pigg has been charged with a weight violation, offense date 11-1-2022.
n Christa M. Smith has been charged with no inspection, offense date 11-2-2022.
n Michael Seth Thomas has been charged with no insurance, obstructed driver’s view, driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance and incorrect name or address on license, offense date 11-7-2022.
n Shawna Weese has been charged with no operator’s, no insurance, improper registration and improper inspection, offense date 11-1-2022.
n Janice Williams has been charged with no operator’s, exhaust violation, two counts of no inspection, passing where prohibited, no proof of registration, two counts of driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to stop, improper registration, no insurance, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, no seat belt, offense dates 11-3-2022 and 11-4-2022.
n Larry Woodrum has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, no operator’s, and unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 11-10-2022.