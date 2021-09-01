LAND TRANSFERS
9-1-2021
2 ac. Deed between Brian V. Harper and Pamela G. & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-1-2021.
25 ac. m/l deed between Kenneth Leon Jr. & Heather Nicole Bias and Kenneth Leon Bias Jr., Carroll Dist., as of 4-1-2021.
Deed between Gwendolyn Freeman Dempsey & Darrell Lee Freeman, Divorce — Civil Action 04-D-21, as of 4-1-2021.
Deed between Elisha Huffman Jr. and Elisha Huffman Jr., Carroll Dist., corrective deed as of 4-1-2021.
27 ac. Deed between Valerie A. Wiley and Brandi N. & Santana M. Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 4-2-2021.
Deed between Jovona S. Sansom & Jovana Sizemore AKA and Anita Sawn & Myria Dawn Wade, $110,000., Carroll Dist., as of 4-2-2021.
Deed between Larry F. & Oamela Perkins and Teresa & William Holbrook, $10,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-2-2021.
178.75 ac. Deed between PODAD, LLC and Daniel W. & Heather R. Kessel, $150,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-2-2021.
.366 ac. Deed between Jarrod & Chasity Fletcher and Johnathan R. Reynolds, $130,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 4-5-2021.
Deed between Thomas H. Barrett and Sandra Jo & Tanner Lee Walls, $20,000., Hamlin, as of 4-6-2021.
2.524 deed between Valley Group Property, LLC and Cletis Messinger Jr., $5,000., Duval Dist., as of 4-6-2021.
Deed between Jesse L. Jr., Lori & Jesse Shane Belcher and Corey Richard Tucker, $69,900., Duval Dist., as of 4-7-2021.
Map to Janet Honaker as of 4-7-2021.
Deed between Janet Honaker and Brian McIlwaine as of 4-7-2021.
Right of way between Rickie Dwayne Adkins and Brian McIlwaine as of 4-7-2021.
Right of way between Bobby Gillenwater and Brian McIlwaine as of 4-7-2021.
MARRIAGES
Bryan Keith Cooper, 31 & Emily Alice Wilson, 23, both of Griffithsville.
Joshua Don Sanders, 22, Yawkey & Emily Sue Cooper, 21, Sumerco.
Virgil Lee Vance, 18, Hamlin & Elizabeth Rose Ritchie, 19, Ranger.
James Lee Hughes, 23 & Abigail Lynn Stallard, 20, both of Harts.
Edward Frank Chojnacki, 37, Hamlin & Amy Rachelle Sizemore, 44, Sumerco.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONY CASES
Ian Thomas Chojnacki has been charged with TWO COUNTS Forging, uttering or attempting to employ as true, a forged writing to the prejudice of another, offenses as of 5-30-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Samantha Ann Browning has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 7-16-21.
Ernest Holbart Calaway has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 7-16-2021.
Ariel Dakota Dillon has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offenses as of 7-10-2021.
Linda Hoff has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-12-2021.
Justin Mounts has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 7-13-2021.
Kavanna P. Nelson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-13-2021.
McKenzie Stewart has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-13-2021.
Amanda Triplett has been charged with Petit larceny, penalties, offense as of 2-16-2021.
Kirby White has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-15-2021.