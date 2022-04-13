LAND TRANSFERS
5 Ac. deed between Maxine R. Lovejoy and John E. Jordan, $59,999.50, Duval Dist., as of 1-14-2022.
80.749 ac. deed between Ann Marie & Adriana Nicole Thomas & Adriana Nocole Saunders AKA and Shawn M. Nelson, $100,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-14-2022.
Lots 3 & 4 deed between Tommy & Vicki Adkins and Bradley a. Justice, $10,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-18-2022.
Lots 8 & 9 between Regina & Angela Hanna, Jesse, Austin & Blake Koontz and Tim Reynolds & Dana Quickle, $12,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-18-2022.
100x100 lot deed between USDA and John F. Bladkburn, West Hamlin, as of 1-18-2022.
Deed between David & Diana K. Miller and Robert W. & Sandra L. Brennan, $110,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-19-2022.
Deed between Jacquelyn Blankenship & Joey A. Roy and Jimmy Gerald Muma Braaksma II, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-19-2022.
Fee sur. Deed between Keith Crihfield and Tara Kavadias, Harts Dist., Mineral and Timber, as of 1-20-2022.
3.16 ac. deed between Todd A. & Lora Lyn Curry and Randy L., Arlene G. & Arlene Gail Curry AKA, $60,700., Washington Dist., as of 1-21-2022.
35/100 ac. deed between Charles Graley Jr. and Carolyn Cooper, $40,000., Washington Dist., as of 1-21-2022.
.33 ac. deed between Calvin & Peggy Byrd and Ricky & Tina Lynn Shamburg, $25,000., Duval Dist., as of 1-21-2022.
.61 ac. deed between James R. Hughes and Kaygan Hutchinson & Haley Stratton, $144,000., Washington Dist., Cobbs Creek, as of 1-21-2022.
100x350 ft. lot deed between Jo Ann Midkiff FKA Jo Ann Stowers by Patrick Allen conservator and Blaine Hall, $115,000., Duval Dist., Porter Fork, as of 1-24-2022.
.97 ac. deed between James Ryan Bailey and Anthony Miland, $262,000., Washington Dist., Cobbs Crk. By survey DB 366-517, as of 1-24-2022.
6.25 ac. deed between Edward G., Edward Garfield II & Kathy Jo Adkins and Kathy Jo Adkins, Union Dist., as of 1-24-2022.
Deed between Kristin Price and Ronnie & Eouise Dalton, $80,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 1-24-2022.
1/8 ac. sur. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Cert/ #225007 & Tammy Carol Sheppard and Marcus W. Manns, $50., Harts Dist., Left Hand Fork Short Bend, as of 1-25-2022.
1/36 of 44/100 ac. deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Cert. #225006 & Stephen Harbour and Marcus W. Manns, $50., Harts Dist., as of 1-25-2022.
.351 ac. deed between Nancy Sue Bowen and Jeffrey s. & Angela D. Bowen, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-26-2022.
1.480 ac. deed between Bandi N. Kruk AKA Adkins and Brandi N. Kruk, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-26-2022.
6 ac. deed between Aaron Gregory Johnson and Moregan K. Huffman, Sheridan Dist., Tract 1: 1 ac., Tract 2: 5 ac., as of 1-26-2022.
51/100 ac deed between Christopher P. & Cynthia S. Stephan and Jacqulyn Ann & Joshua G. Garrett, Carroll Dist., as of 1-27-2022.
Deed no fee between Pelmer D. Wheatley Jr. and Lincoln County Commission, $31,000., Duval Dist., as of 1-27-2022.
Deed no fee between Audrey Parsons and Lincoln County Commission, $55,000., Carroll Dist., as of 1-28-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
Savannah Adkins has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, offense as of 3-18-2022.
MISDEMEANORS
John Wayne Atkinson has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 3-21-2022.
Eugene Callahan has been charged with No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of roadway, offense as of 1-13-2022.
Frances Louise Messer has been charged with No proof of registration UNDER REVIEW & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 3-26-2022.
Cameron Chance Sanders has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 3-27-2022.
Johnny A. Scites Jr. has been charged with Attempt to defeat drug or alcohol screening test by substitution of false sample & Malicious assault of government representative, healthcare worker or emergency service personnel, offenses as of 3-29-2022.
James R. Stowers has been charged with 1000 ft. of residential community & No enclosure or fence, both UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 3-23-2022.