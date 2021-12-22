LAND TRANSFERS
Sur. .92 ac. Deed between Drew A. & Alyssa M. Skeens and Cassaundra Roxanne Skeens, $205,000., Sheridan Dist., Bear Ck., as of 8-17-2021.
31.97 ac. Deed between Ronald E. & Alah M. Dean and Austin Hawley, $179,900., Carroll Dist., as of 8-17-2021.
Sur. .32 ac. Deed between Thurston Tabor and Carl A. Adams II, $100,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 8-17-2021.
Deed between Donald & Mary Ellen Miles and Vincent Craig Miles & Melissia A. Clay, Duval Dist., as of 8-18-2021.
Deed between Edward Belcher estate & Cheryl Ann Belcher and Cheryl Ann Belcher, $7,000., Duval Dist., as of 8-18-2021.
20 ac. More or less deed between Larry, Gary, Roger, Randale & Keith Thompson and Rebecca J. Kenchiova, $50,000., Harts Dist., as of 8-18-2021.
Lot 1 deed between Yvonne Oliver and Laura Spaulding, $4,000., Laurel Hill, as of 8-20-2021.
26 & .31 ac. Deed between Rodney & Chastidy Matthews Hoover and Rodney & Chastidy Matthews Hoover, Washington Dist., Buckeye Fork, as of 8-20-2021.
Map between Rodney & Chastidy Matthews Hoover and Rodney & Chastidy Matthews Hoover, as of 8-20-2021.
1/3 of ¼ .33 ac. & Min 1/6 int. deed between Ronald S. Burger and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $2,375., West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
1/3 of ¼ .33 ac. & Min 1/6 int. deed between Suzanne J. Gilbert and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $2,375., West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
1/3 of ¼ .33 ac. & Min 1/6 int. deed between Felicia B. Johnston and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $2,375., West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
1/3 of ¼ .33 ac. & Min 1/6 int. deed between Jason W. Messinger and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $1,187.50, West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
½ of ¼ A 1/3 of ½ of ¼ & 1/3 of ½ of ¼ and Min. 1/6 int. deed between Jane B., Aaron J. & Ash R. Messinger and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $5,937.50, West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
¼ .33 ac. & Min. 1/6 int. deed between Curtis Covey Messinger and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $7,125.00, West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
¼ .33 ac. & Min. 1/6 int. deed between Arles Ancil Messinger and Equity Trust Co. FBO Ronald G. Salmons, Equity Trust Co. FBO Kelley G. Salmons & Sandy Shelton, $7,125.00, West Hamlin, as of 8-23-2021.
Deed between Jessie New and Jessie & Boyd Finley, Laurel Hill, as of 8-24-2021.
1 ac. More or less Deed between Paula Cooper and Amanda Cooper, Sheridan Dist., as of 8-24-2021.
1.75 ac. Deed between Timothy & Paula Cooper and Destiny Cremeans, Sheridan Dist., as of 8-24-2021.
1.2 ac. Deed no fee between LEDA and Hagerman Holdings LLC, Carroll Dist., as of 8-24-2021.
Deed between Loretta Faye Clark and Nickolas Mills, $3,500., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 8-24-2021.
Deed between Bobby Ray Gillenwater and Ricky Lynn Adkins, as of 8-25-2021.
83/100 ac. Deed between WV Fed. Cr. Union and Michael & Christina Smith, $21,000., Washington Dist., as of 8-25-2021.
40.5, 40, 27, 4, 18, 1 & 1/8 ac. Deed between Maxwell F. & Evelean Farley and Maxwell J. & Mary E. Farley, Union Dist., as of 8-26-2021.
9 ac. Deed between Douglas S. & Jackie K. Pullen and Benjamin Jacob Pullen, Sheridan Dist., as of 8-27-2021.
25 acres deed between Odell Dyer Jr. and Odell Jr. & Alice L. Dyer, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 8-27-2021.
Map to Terry & Judy Grounds, as of 8-27-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Michael D. Adkins and Michael D. & Joshua M. Adkins, Harts Dist., as of 8-27-2021.
38.25 ac. Deed between Alberta McKinney and Eve Marie Mitchell, $89,600., Washington Dist., as of 8-27-2021.
Deed between Shawn Justice, Natasha Wade & Taylor Laney and Leonard Strickland, $5,000., Washington Dist., as of 8-30-2021.
0.473 ac. Deed between Joshua Hager and Ronnie Dale Kirk, $18,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 8-30-2021.
10 ac. Deed between Vivian Pauley and Timothy Ray Pauley, Duval Dist., as of 8-30-2021.
24 ac. Deed between David Chuck Merritt and James Stowers & Victoria Hudson, $250., Union Dist., as of 8-30-2021.
5/7 int. in 355 ac. Deed between Wilson College and Bruner Land Co., Inc., $105,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 8-31-2021.
Deed between Virginia M. Plumley & Donnetha L. Dent and Lisa Slone, $8,500., Hamlin, Walnut St., as of 8-31-2021.
Deed between Joseph F. & Tammy Deann Thompson and Joseph A. & Kelsey Paige Thompson, Harts Dist., as of 8-31-2021.
½ undivided int. of 75.5 ac. Deed between Helen Gaye Parsons and David & Kathleen Parsons, $7,500., Sheridan Dist., as of 9-1-2021.
68 ac. Deed between Charles W. & Sharon Farris and Randy Robert Farris, Harts Dist., as of 9-1-2021.
2 ac. Deed between Opie Gail & Belinda Sue Nelson and Cody A. Gillenwater, $5,200., Jefferson Dist., as of 9-2-2021.
Sur. Lot 118x145x125x125 deed between Johnnie Ray Cremeans and Regina Ann Clark, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 9-2-2021.
30 ac. Deed between Lois Hoffman AKA Lois Jean Kelley and Joseph Kelley, Harts Dist., as of 9-7-2021.
(2) Deeds between Claude M. Bare and Gabriel L. Holstein, $90,000., Washington Dist.; 2.3 ac. $5,000., Washington Dist., as of 9-7-2021.
.26 & .18 ac. Deed between Randy M. & Justin M. Tyler & Wanda Lynn Ruby, $43,500., Duval Dist., as of 9-7-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONIES
James Lee Booth has been charged with Failure to register or provide notice of registration changes (10-yr. sex offender), offense as of 11-30-2021.
Tina Marie Dixon has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 11-28-2021.
MISDEMEANORS
Justin Michael Adkins has been charged with No vehicle insurance, No person may drive any motor vehicle upon a street without a valid drivers license, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 11-23-2021.
Virginia Rose Adkins has been charged with Mandatory disposal — Subscribe to and use of Collection Service, offense as of 11-22-2021.
William John Brady IV has been charged with Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, offense as of 11-17-2021.
Paul Brunty has been charged with Hunting, tagging and reporting bear, procedures applicable to property destruction by bear; penalties, offense as of 11-22-2021.
Johnny Carter has been charged with Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offense as of 11-30-2021.
Clinton Craddock has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Failure to Electronic check (Deer), offense as of 11-20-2021.
Wilkie Ervin Dial has been charged with Mandatory disposal — Provide proper proof of proper disposal, offense as of 11-22-2021.
Tina Marie Dixon has been charged with Interference with officers or members (WVSP), false information, offense as of 11-28-2021.
Raven James Dotson Jr. has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, offense as of 12-1-2021.
Tabitha Gardner has been charged with Driving on right side of roadway exceptions & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 12-2-2021.
Michael Gillenwater has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Failure to Electronic Check (Bobcat), offense as of 11-19-2021.
Karen K. Harris has been charged with No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 11-25-2021.
Clifford E. Johnson has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; general, offense as of 11-25-2021.
Johnny A. King has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 11-3-2021.
Adam Wesley Kinser has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 11-20-2021.
Michael E. Kordusky has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 11-23-2021.
Walter T. Lucas has been charged with Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, offense as of 11-23-2021.
Jesse McCallister has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 11-23-2021.
Jack F. Parsons has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, offenses as of 12-1-2021.
Arthur Pauley has been charged with Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, offense as of 11-22-2021.
Justin Pauley has been charged with Failure to obtain bear damage stamp before hunting, capturing or killing bear, offense as of 11-22-2021.
Amber Nicole salmons has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 11-22-2021.
Justin Shanteau has been charged with Failure to obtain Class RB resident/Class RRB non-resident archery deer hunting stamp for add. Deer, offense as of 11-17-2021.
Timothy W. Walker has been charged with Restricted licenses. (Expired Operators) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 11-21-2021.
Tyler Hassen Wilson has been charged with Possession of wildlife & UNDER REVIEW Failure to Electronic Check Deer, offenses as of 11-20-2021.
MARRIAGE LICENSE — (LAWRENCE CO., OH)
Bradley Ryan Dolecek, 37 & Casey Reshea Tomblin, 28, Branchland, WV.