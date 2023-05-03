LAND TRANSFERS, etc.:
n Lot 1B deed between Levi S. & Elby Rosa Lea Terlikowski and Blaine D. Huffman, $145,000., Hamlin, as of 3-2-2023.
n Pt. Lot 53, Lot 52 deed between City National Bank of WV and Segarra Properties LLC, $17,000., Hamlin, Easton Add. 55x120, as of 3-2-2023.
n 1.55 ac. Deed between Trilba Hill and Clifford S. & Mary Cassandra Pauley, Washington Dist., as of 3-3-2023.
n Deed between Tasha Addison, Leonard & Mary Lou Wiley and Leonard & Mary Lou Wiley, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-6-2023.
n Deed between Shelba Bias and Carl G. & Eric Jinior Bias, Carroll Dist., as of 3-7-2023.
n (2) Deeds between Melinda S. Stone and Jason Dale Bills, Carroll Dist., as of 3-7-2023.
n 9.57 ac. Deed between Donald F. Tomblin Jr. and Donald F. Tomblin Jr. & Lisa Adkins, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-8-2023.
n 1 ac. Deed between Sarah Meeks and Gretta Watts, Harts Dist., as of 3-8-2023.
n Surface 0.661 ac. Deed between Homer A. Dailey and Krystal B. Alexander, Carroll Dist., as of 3-8-2023.
n Surface 61 ac., 75.01 ac. & 49.5 ac. Fee deed between Homer A. Dailey and Krystal B. Alexander, Carroll Dist., Mud River Tract 1 & Tract 2, as of 3-8-2023.
n Deed between Shawn Edward Smith and Michael J. & Mary A. Mitchell, $401,000., as of 3—8-2023.
n 5 ac. More or less between Noel D. & Jannie Mae Shafer and Brandon & Jessica Hager, $4,000., Duval Dist., as of 3-8-2023.
n 3.906 ac. Deed between Kathy Jo Baker Cooper and Craig S. & Kathy Jo Baker Cooper, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-9-2023.
n 6 ac. Deed between Zato Hager Jr. and Michael & Carolyn Salmons, $100000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-9-2023.
n 4 ac. Deed between Robert Earl Hatfield and James William Hatfield, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-10-2023.
n 50 m/l deed between Melani Zee Adkins and Keith Edward Adkins, $17,700., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-10-2023.
n 81 ac. Deed between Devin Michael Smoot and Mark A. & Tammy W. Dunlap, $51,500., Duval Dist., Road Fork, as of 3-13-2023.
n 29/100 ac. Deed between Charles K. Dragoo Sr. and Clayton N. Rakes, $95,000., Union Dist., Mud River, as of 3-13-2023.
n 50, 170.5, 74, 139 ac. Deed between Billy R. Sipple Jr., Mark A. & Anna May Music and Billie R. Sipple Sr., Billy R. Sipple Jr., Mark A. & Anna May Music, Harts Dist., as of 3-14-2023.
n 50, 170.5, 74, 139 ac. Deed between Billie R. Sipple Sr., Billy R. Sipple Jr., Mark A. & Anna May Music and Mark W. & Carla D. Booth, $475,000. Harts Dist., as of 3-14-2023.
n Mineral 1/8 of 197,.5 ac. Deed between Robert Allen Lovejoy & Elizabeth Lovejoy Brack and Vemon E. Lovejoy, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-15-2023.
n 4, 4.5 ac. Deed between Theresa K. Salmons and Marl Aaron Salmons, Carroll Dist., Transfer on Death, as of 3-16-2023.
n Deed no fee between Eloise Collins and Lois Conley & Zelma Chatman, as of 3-16-2023.
n Deed no fee between Trilba Faye Hill and Kimberly Quintrell & Emily Miller, as of 3-16-2023.
n 2 ac. Deed between Phillip Holley and Steven & Joni Darnell, Union Dist., as of 3-17-2023.
n 42 ac. m/l deed between Leonard & Mary Lou Wiley and Melissa Combs, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-17-2023.
n Deed between Martin Woodall and Kristopher & Tiffany Browning, $260,000., Hamlin, as of 3-20-2023.
Magistrate records
Felonies:
n Brandon Allen Rakes has been charged with Illegal possession of destruction devices; explosive materials or incendiary devices; penalty & Starting fire on lands of another; penalties, offenses as of 4-3-2023.
n Eddie Dale Wandling has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 4-21-2023.
Misdemeanors:
n Crystal Adkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 4-15-2023.
n Erik Jason Adkins has been charged with UNDER REVIEW OFFENSES AS OF 4-10-2023 Logging under suspension & No notification.
n Robert Anderson has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 4-10-2023
n Andrew J. Ball has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n Noah Robert Barkley has been charged with Speed limitations generally; penalty (10 mph or less above) & Tail lamps, offenses as of 4-5-2023.
n James Russell Black has been charged with Exp. Of registration & certificates of title, offenses of 4-14-2023.
n Larry T. Booth has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & DUI(Misdemeanor bodily injury) — 2nd offense, offense as of 4-20-2023.
n Ashton Burton has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-6-2023.
n Tramell Devine Carey has been charged with UNDER REVIEW offenses as of 4-4-2023 No license, No notification.
n Caleb Carpenter has been charged with Texting while driving, offense as of 4-8-2023.
n Vickie Lou Dingess has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-20-2023.
n David A. Eskew has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, False certificates & Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n William Ferguson has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-16-2023.
n Yulana Fisher has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 4-13-2023.
n Brittany V. Hager has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-12-2023.
n Angela Jefferey has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Using cell phone or electronic communications device without hands-free equipment while driving, offenses as of 4-9-2023.
n Brian Keith Jones has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 4-7-2023.
n Devin E. LeMaster has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Exp. Of registration and cert. of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-14-2023.
n Rebecca Ann Lilly has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n Anthony Jacob Lunsford has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 3-31-2023.
n Joe Lewis McCoy has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No proof of Reg UNDER REVIEW, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 4-15-2023.
n Derek Meade has been charged with Exp. Of registration and certificates of title & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-15-2023.
n Adam Nelson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-13-2023.
n Brandon Allen Rakes has been charged with TWO COUNTS Malicious assault of government rep., healthcare worker or emergency service personnel & UNDER REVIEW Fleeing on foot, offenses as of 4-3-2023.
n Jessica Shamblin has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-10-2023.
n John Shelton has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Reg. card unsigned, offenses as of 4-15-2023.
n Latricia Smith has been charged with Brandishing deadly weapons threatening or causing breach of peace; criminal penalties & UNDER REVIEW battery, offenses as of 4-17-2023.
n Robert Lee Smith has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Battery, offense as of 4-17-2023.
Samuel David Steel has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 4-15-2023.
n Jordan Hunter Toppins has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Speeding, Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-15-2023.
n Noah Walker has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-9-2023.
n Eddie Dale Wandling has been charged with Tail lamps & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offenses as of 4-21-2023.
n Raymond D. Waugh has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), Cert. of insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 4-19-2023.
n Virgil Lee White has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 4-10-2023.
n Ryan Williams has been charged with Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, offense as of 4-9-2023.
n Larry B. Woodrum Jr. has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-9-2023.
n Randal Joseph Yeager has been charged with Improper use of evidences of reg. (misdemeanor), False certificates, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 4-10-2023.