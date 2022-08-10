LAND TRANSFERS
n 1/10 acre, deed between Jo Ann Kiser and Sara Tonya Hicks and Jo La Nete Froble, $10, Sheridan District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 4 acres, deed between Mary Ann Pridemore and Rodney Moore, $55,000, Harts District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 9.57 acres, deed between Garland White and Donald F. Tomblin Jr., $42,000, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 58.75 acres, deed between Valerie Miller and Anthony George Gondor and Joseph Paul Huffman, $65,000, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
n Deed between Austin T. and Anthony G. Dalton and John and Paula Christian, $27,000., Harts, death of Teddy G. Dalton, as of 5-24-2022.
n.95 acres, deed between Andrew J. and Reba J. Thompson and ESC Properties LLC, $20,000, Harts District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 2 acres, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $1,000, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
n ½ acre, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $500, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 2.5 acres, more or less, deed between Gary McCallister and William Gauze, $1,000, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
n 3 acres, deed between David and Carol King, Trina Maye Keeling, and Ashley Wanda Maye Keeling and Cynthia Gauze, Washington District, as of 5-24-2022.
n Sur. 50 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Jerry L. and Gladys Farmer and Ronnie Chambers and ACCS Marketing LLC, $800, Harts District, Limestone Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
n 10 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Toby Duty and Ronnie Chambers and Danny Wells, $700, Harts District, Limestone Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. ½ of 23 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Patricia Scheifly and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $97.48, Duval District, Porter Fork, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. ¼ of 107 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Robert L. Ramsey and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $93.37, Duval District, Joes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/8 of 197.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., E.J. Cummings and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $85.35, Jefferson District, Mud River, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. ½ of 1/7 of 8/9 of 184.5 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Deloris Lovejoy and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $84, Jefferson District, Riches Branch, as of 5-24-2022.
n Sur. 4.78 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Patricia Chafin and Ronnie Chambers and Elemental Resources, $1,600, Washington District, Fuquayes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
n Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Terry Pauley and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $88.83, Duval District, Joes Creek, as of 5-24-2022.
n Lots 44-45, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Fannie Elmore and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $408.68, Washington District, Riverlawn, as of 5-24-2022.
n Lots 46, 47, 48, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Fannie Elmore and Ronnie Chambers and Landin Harper, $382.64, Washington District, Riverlawn, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 1/8 Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Mud River, as of 5-24-2022.
n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 200 acres, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $85.62, Jefferson District, as of 5-24-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
Felonies
n Adam Lee Alford has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, offense date 7-25-2022.
Misdemeanors
n Adam Lee Alford has been charged with driving while license revoked for driving under the influence, offense date 7-26-2022.
n Karan Harna has been charged with no insurance, offense date 7-20-2022.
n Thomas Hayes Lanham has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, domestic assault, and domestic battery, offense date 7-26-2022.
n Steven A. Matheney has been charged with unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to use required signals, improper or no display of registration plate, driving too fast for roadway conditions, operation without certification of inspection or failure to produce certification, no vehicle insurance, and no seat belt, offense date 7-6-15-2022.
n Junior Miller has been charged with no inspection or failure to produce certification of inspection, improper registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle, and no insurance, offense date 7-16-2022.
n Terry J. Miller has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance, offense date 7-16-2022.
n Tyler Miller has been charged with no or improper license, unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, driving too fast for roadway conditions, and improper registration, offenses date 7-16-2022.
n Jack F. Parsons has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, offense date July 2022.
n Corey Douglas Slone has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, no or improper registration, unsafe or improperly equipped vehicles, offense date 7-18-2022.
n Matthew Dillon Smith has been charged with no or improper registration, offense date 7-18-2022.
n James White has been charged with no proof of insurance, no inspection or failure to produce certification of inspection, and driving while license suspended or revoked; offense date 7-18-2022.