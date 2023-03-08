LAND TRANSFERS, etc.
n 1.14 ac. Deed between Rosa Linville and Vincent Smith, $198,000., Duval Dist., as of 11-10-2022.
n Lot 3 deed between Campbell Woods PLLC Trustee and Dwight D. & Debora J. Lovejoy, $28,543.07, Hamlin, Mansion St., as of 11-14-2022.
n Fee surface deed between I.L. Morris and WACO O&G Co., Inc, as of 11-14-2022.
n Deed between Beverly Richmond and Joseph Seth Nelson, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-14-2022.
n Deed between Beverly F. Richmond and Kyra Fay & Joseph Adam Nelson, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 11-14-2022.
n 372.47, 150,44 acres deed no fee between Jerry Lawson and WV Dept. of Commerce, DNR, $400,026.15, Harts Dist., as of 11-14-2022.
n 1 ac. More or less deed between Danielle A. & Dustin K. Kolovich and Jessie Tyler Petroff, $210,000., Washington Dist., as of 11-15-2022.
n 8 ac. Tax Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Armstrong Land Mgmt., $136.11, Harts Dist., as of 11-15-2022.
n Min. 1/7 of 154.7 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Elemental Resources, $89,.37, Carroll Dist., Buffalo Ck. Coal Map 01-61, as of 11-15-2022.
n Min. 3/18 of 120 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Elemental Resources, $89.90, Carroll Dist., Mud Rv., as of 11-15-2022.
n Min. 115 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Elemental Resources, $159.63, Duval Dist., Trace Fork Coal Map 01-26, as of 11-15-2022.
n Min. 1/6 of ½ of 64 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Onondaga Holding Co. LLC, $82.68, Sheridan Dist., Oscar Franklin Well, as of 11-15-2022.
n Sur. Tax deed ¼ of 66.6 ac, 66 2/3 acres Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Volusia Ventures LLC, $196.78, Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 11-15-2022.
n Sur. ¼ of 66.6 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and Volusia Ventures LLC, $1,000., Laurel Hill Dist., WS Guyan, as of 11-15-2022.
n Min. ½ of 110 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and #WVTI LLC, $600., Carroll Dist., Scary Crk., as of 11-15-2022.
n Sur. 1/2 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and WVTI LLC, $700., Harts Dist., Limestone Crk., as of 11-15-2022.
n 1/5 of 36 acres tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., WV State Auditor and WVTI LLC, $105.13, Harts Dist., Little Harts, as of 11-5-2022.
Magistrate records
Felony
n Jimmy Adams has been charged with Strangulation of another without their consent, offense as of 2-18-2023.
Misdemeanors
n Jimmy Adams has been charged with Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) & Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), offenses as of 2-18-2023.
n Arnton Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No proof of insurance UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 12-31-2022.
n Thomas Scott Clark has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 2-20-2023.
n Raymond M. Elswick has been charged with Battery on government employee and/or medical personnel, offense as of 2-23-2023.
n Odell Hall has been charged with Defective equipment, improper registration, UNDER REVIEW (No seatbelt & Failure to produce Operators & No insurance), Mufflers, prevention of noise, fumes and smoke, Reg. card unsigned & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 2-12-2023.
n Matthew Ray Mitchell has been charged with Tail Lamps & UNDER REVIEW Possession of Marijuana, offenses as of 2-14-2023.
n John Donald Mosteller has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & UNDER REVIEW No proof of insurance, offenses as of 2-3-2023.
n Elizabeth Jean Nelson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & UNDER REVIEW Driving suspended, Improper Registration & Defective Equipment, offenses as of 1-1-2023.
n Michael Douglas Pack has been charged with UNDER REVIEW No Notification, offense as of 2-23-2023.
n Corey Douglas Slone has been charged with TWO COUNTS Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription & UNDER REVIEW DUI — drugs, offenses as of 2-22-2023.
n Lewis Edward White II has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Speeding & Reg. card unsigned, offenses as of 2-14-2023.