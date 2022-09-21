LAND TRANSFERS
n 0.09 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Carroll District, as of 6-16-2022.
n 3.405 acres, deed between George Allen Stone and Stone Mountain Enterprises LLC, Hamlin, as of 6-16-2022.
n Deed between Elizabeth Jarrell and Brandon A. Hensley, $110,000, Carroll District, as of 6-21-2022.
n Deed between Lonzo Lovejoy, Kathy Christian, Randy B., Deborah, Loretta, Glen, Debra, Vickie, Shawn A. and Roger Paul Adkins Jr., Kimberly Pack and Dobae Payton and John Gauthier, $25,000, Duval District, as of 6-21-2022.
n Surface rights, 1 acre, deed between David A. Miller and David A. and Taucha L. Miller, Sheridan District, Low Gap, as of 6-21-2022.
n 2.74 acres, deed between Jeffrey A. Stanley and Christine Tena, Gregory A. and James Scott Adkins, Union District, as of 6-21-2022.
n Deed between Louis B. IV, AKA Louis Bernard IV, AKA Louis and Margaret Wilmoth and Michael S. & Sarah D. Shelly, $310,000, Laurel Hill District, as of 6-23-2022.
n Surface rights, 36.4 acres, deed between Marjorie B. Miller and Randy B. and Diane M. Miller, $9,660, Washington District, Coal River, as of 6-23-2022.
n Deed between Jo Anna Cardwell and Rickford L. Dillon, Sheridan District, as of 6-23-2022.
n Deed between David Coburn and David and Mary Coburn, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-24-2022.
n Lots 96 through 100 between Shirley Callison and Sasha D. and Savannah Phelps, $108,000, Duval District, Griffithsville, as of 6-24-2022.
MARRIAGES
6-30-2022 to 9-22-2022:
n Shawn Luke Ingels, 30, and Nikeshia Shree Bailey, 29, both of Harts.
n Ronnie Allen Johnson, 72, Alkol and Ruby Jewell Sloan, 72, Branchland.
n Ricky Lee May, 22, Branchland and Donna Gail Estep, 17, Ranger.
n William Ernest Jarrell, 43, and Nikki Ann Elswick, 41, both of Yawkey.
n Everett Russell Adkins, 25, and Sarah Faith Workman, 25, both of Branchland.
n Tyler Christian Lucas, 25, West Hamlin, and Kiara Brooke Pauley, 24, Alum Creek.
n Virgil Lee Elliott, 52, and Denise A. Daniels, 49, both of Branchland.
n Isaac Thomas Pritt, 25, St. Albans and Makayla Lynn Mosteller, 26, Sod.
n Ryan Andrew Taylor, 21, Branchland and Jennifer Dawn May, 22, West Hamlin.
n Emmitt William Valentine Jr., 21, and Barbara Ann Webb 19.
n George Rexall McColgan Jr., 61, and Joy Belle Bolen, 52, both of Branchland.
n Jason Garrett Adkins, 21, Harts, and Madison Nicole Webb, 21, Logan.
n Bobby LeeRay Horn, 28, and Kayla Denise Gravley, 30, both of Hamlin.
n Ronald Lee DeJarnett, 20, and Carolyn Sue Huffman, 18, both of Hamlin.
n Thomas Okie Brumfield III, 22, Salt Rock, and Megan Nicole Smith, 34, West Hamlin.
n Rex Dana Toney, 19, and Belinda Gail Brumfield, 17.
n Jamey Allen Smith and Darci Jaye May, both of Alkol.
n Carl Edward Dotson, 54, and Jennifer Lynn Wiley, 51, both of Defiance, Ohio.
n James Everette Toney and Sophia Grace Rakes, both of Culloden.
n Cameron Wheeler Bryant, 22, Alum Creek and Faith Alexandria Huffman, 25, Hamlin.
MAGISTRATE COURT
FELONIES
n Terrance Kinzer has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, offense date as of 9-7-2022.
MISDEMEANORS:
n Deborah L. Adkins has been charged with improper registration, no inspection, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, offenses date 8-30-2022.
n Edbert Lee Adkins has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Ronnie Dale Adkins has been charged with no seat belt, offense as of 8-30-2022.
n Jeremiah Bly Angel has been charged with no operator’s, improper registration, no insurance, no seat belt, no inspection, offense date 8-4-2022.
n Angela Dalton has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper registration, and no vehicle insurance, offense dates 7-12 and 7-13-2022.
n Christopher Arron Hunt has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Terrance Kinzer has been charged with possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, offense date 9-7-2022.
n Troy Franklin Moon II has been charged with improper registration and no inspection, offense date 9-4-2022.
n Jack Parsons has been charged with driving too fast for roadway conditions and no seat belt, offense date 9-3-2022.
n Bradley Ross Pauley has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.
n Dobea Payton Jr. has been charged with no seat belt, offense date 8-30-2022.