LAND TRANSFERS
12.45, ½, .5, 50 ac.; 100 ac. Big Crk., Min. ½ of 104 4/5, ½ of 104 4/5 ac. Bee Br. Deed between Marie Byrd McComas and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., as of 2-23-2022.
57 & 50.5 ac. Deed between Jeffery Beliveau & Shalena Coolbaugh and Leosvani Castro, Union Dist., as of 2-23-2022.
69.92 ac. Deed between Ricky & Kimberly Frye & Phyllis Hale and Teddy & Randy Frye, $32,400., Sheridan Dist., as of 2-24-2022.
20 ac. Deed between Glenna Loftis and Gerald Wyatt Loftis, Washington Dist., as of 2-25-2022.
1 ac. more or less between Barbara Gallion and Kaleb James Turley, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 2-28-2022.
1 ac. Deed between Delores Nelson & Angela D. Puckett and David A. & Leshia A. Vickers, Carroll Dist., as of 2-28-2022.
2.25 ac. Deed between Barbara H. Bayes and Kevin W. Jr. & Sara Elizabeth Griffith Hivick, $360,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-28-2022.
1 ac. Deed between Jeffrey Spaulding, Kennith G. & Roderick D.Adkins, Wendy N. Ingold, Reah J. Fain & Rhonda Canterbury and Ronald J. Brumfield, Clifford & Chad McCormick, Donald Miles, Roger & Wattie McCallister, Wayne Grass & Yawkey Miss. Bapt. Ch., $30,905., Duval Dist., as of 3-1-2022.
80 ac. More or less between Curtis L. & Ruby Lovejoy and Curtis L. & Robert W. Lovejoy, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-2-2022.
163.45 ac. , Min. 2 x ½ of 104.75 ac Bee Br., between Douglas Byrd and George Ted Byrd, Carroll Dist., as of 3-2-2022.
1.9 ac. Deed between Monika S. Berry, Whitey Berry White, Rebecca Suttop & Christa Waters Betty, $20,000., Duval Dist., Death of Jackie Berry, as of 3-2-2022.
¾ ac. & 211x150x211 ft. lot deed between Charles Davis III and John & Lara Adkins, $40,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 3-3-2022.
Deed between Thomas R. & Kellyn Gaynell Blair and Jeffrey Wayne Walkup, $155,085., Duval Dist., as of 3-3-2022.
Deed between Melissa A. & Troy Loftis and Marissa G. & Anthony E. Nortz, $325,000., Washington Dist., as of 3-3-2022.
5.29 ac. Deed between Joseph Gillenwater and Zachary & Brianna Gillenwater, Duval Dist., as of 3-3-2022.
Min. lots 26 thru 33, less 22 deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Martha Mullins and H3 LLC Cert. #225138, $50., Washington Dist., Hopkins Kidd ½ int., as of 3-3-2022.
Sur. 1 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. and H9 LLC Cert. #225103, $50., Sheridan Dist., WS Guyan, as of 3-3-2022.
Sur. 6/10 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Co.-Castle 2016 LLC, Charles Jarrell & Jamie N. Brick and Sunshin State Investment Group LLC Cert. #225102, $2,000., Sheridan Dist., Bear Creek, as of 3-3-2022.
Min. 3/1160 of 103 7/8 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Earl Adkins and ONONDAGA Holding Co. LLC Cert. #225099, $50., Sheridan Dist., Bear Crk., as of 3-3-2022.
Min. ¼ of ½ of 25 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & LaDonna Jensen and Sunshin State Investments Group LLC Cert. #225031, $50., Carroll Dist., Buffalo Crk., as of 3-3-2022.
Sur. 1/6 of 17 ac. Deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & Co.-Prospector LLC and Sunshin State Investment Group LLC Cert. #224997, $50., Carroll Dist., Zircles Br., as of 3-3-2022.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANORS
April Dawn Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Austin Cole Adkins has been charged with Domestic Assault-Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), offense as of 5-1-2022.
Matthew Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Paula M. Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Jeremiah Angel has been charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Cert. of insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Notice of change of address or name, Required signals, UNDER REVIEW No proof of registration, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Driver shall not back unless made with reasonable safety & without interfering with traffic, offenses as of 4-15-2022.
Shawn Caleb Angel has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Michael c. Ball has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Amanda Lee Ann Brickles has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Hillard Browning has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Tina Nola Church has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Dakota Clay has been charged with Domestic Assault-Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), Domestic Battery-Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (FMILY/Household Member) & Obstructing officer; penalties definitions, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Charles Michael Cook has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Jerry Crum has been charged with Expiration of registration and certificates of title, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles;; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Cert. of insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 4-29-2022.
Austin Ferguson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Misty M. Ferguson has been charged with Texting while driving, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Casey Adam Flint has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Jason Fulks has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-29-2022.
Zachary Thomas Gillenwater has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Megan Marie Hamlin has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Jarrett Harkins has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
James David Hindman has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Sherlena Johnson has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Isaac Shane Lewis has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
William J. Loftis has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Pamela McCloud has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Dale McDonald has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 4-24-2022.
Chandra Merritte has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-3-2011.
Sabastian Messinger has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Larry David Miller Jr. has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Bart Miller has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions, offense as of 5-3-2022.
Alexander L. Mosley has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, as of 5-3-2022.
Robert Edward Pack has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Freddie R. Pauley has been charged with Open burning of refuse, UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 4-28-2022.
Amy Porter has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Sherri Lynn Preece has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-4-2022.
Vicki Rice has been charged with Texting while driving, offense as of 5-3-2022.
Christopher Jacob Ryan has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
William Tyler Skeens has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 5-1-2022.
Johnathan Harrison Sly has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Display of fictitious cert. of inspection of vehicle, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-26-2022.
Carissa Smith has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 5-5-2022.
Toby Shawn Smith has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 4-24-2022.
Courtney Daniel Toney has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), offense as of 5-5-2022.
Darrah Edward Torres has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Driving while license suspended or revoked, General, No vehicle insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 5-4-2022.
Michelle Renee Tyler has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offense as of 5-5-2022.
Isaiah Lee Vance has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), No vehicle insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Jessica Susan Vance has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Shoplifting, offense as of 4-18-2022.
Kassandra Vance has been charged with Restricted licenses (Expired Operators) & Windshields must be unobstructed, offenses as of 5-3-2022.
Linda Watts has been charged with Windshields must be unobstructed, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor.
Kimberly Workman has been charged with Texting while driving, offense as of 5-3-2022.