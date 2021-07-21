LAND TRANSFERS
Right of way between: 1) Edith Stacy 2) Misty Payton no consideration; 3) Ralph Vernon Webb Estate Sheridan Dist. $1,000.; 4) Mary Catherine & Ralph Leo Adkins 0.36 ac. Laurel Hill Dist., $1,000.; 5) Kenneth O. Baker 0.59 ac. $1,180. Laurel Hill Dist.; 6) Wayne C., James E., D. Matthew, Brenda Kay, Gregory S. & Steven B. Webb, $6,100., Laurel Hill Dist.; 7) Charles Brumfield, $20,880. Harts Dist., 1.044 ac.; 8) Dale & Grace Yates 1.26 ac., $2,520., Harts Dist.; 9) Deloris Thomas 1.478 ac., $8,664., Harts Dist.; 10) Poneta, Dennis, Erble E. & Mark A. Wheatley, 0.14 ac., $1,000., Harts Dist.; 11) Boyd A. & Debra Lynn Mullins, 1.25 ac., $2,500., Harts Dist.; 12) James Toney 0.009 ac., $1,500., Harts Dist.; 13) H3 LLC 1.237 ac., $2,474., Laurel Hill Dist. and APCO, as of 3-5-2021.
Sur. Deed between Rock S. Wilson irrevocable trust and Shawn Allen Hudnall, $7,500., Duval Dist., Lot 1500 sq. ft. & ¼ ac. Griffithsville, as of 3-5-2021.
FELONY CASES
Jeremy Noe has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI offense as of 6-27-2021.
Thomas M. Burton has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties offense as of 7-10-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Kendell R. Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 6-25-2021.
Shanelle Adkins has been charged with Notice of change of address or name (issuance of license), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Mary Allen has been charged with speed limitations generally (Country Highway) offense as of 6-10-2021.
Ricky Samuel Anderson has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 7-8-2021.
Alisha N. Bell has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & False certificates offenses as of 7-1-2021.
Hilbert Lee Browning has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-27-2021.
Destiny Cominsky has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Required signals, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Cert. of insurance, Driving while license suspsended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 7-3-2021.
Hunter Eastham has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 6-25-2021.
David Hager has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 7-3-2021.
David J. Hager has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 7-3-2021.
Joseph Edward Holdren has been charged with Display of registration plates (Rear of vehicle), No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unlawful disposal of litter <+100# offenses as of 6-29-2021.
Terry L. Lett has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 6-25-2021.
Jason K. Owen has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of vehicle to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Jacob Pauley has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 7-6-2021.
Savannah Rose Phelps has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 7-2-2021.
Cecelia Evon Price has been charged with False affidavits & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Dustin Rakes has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Joseph Ray Short has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Expiration of registration and cert. of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 7-4-2021.
Heather Nichole Smith has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Joy Riding offense as of 3-7-2021.
Jacob Spradlin has been charged with Unlawful taking of vehicle & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Scott Aaron Toppings has been charged with Unlawful disposal of litter <=100# & Unlawful disposal of litter on owner’s private property <50# offenses as of 5-29-2021.
Richard Dewayne Vance has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 6-26-2021.
Nathaniel D. Williamson has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Windshields must be unobstructed, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of articles to farm and road equipment offenses as of 7-3-2021.