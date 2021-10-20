LAND TRANSFERS
Deed between JRY Natural Resources LLC, WestVarendrag Inc. & Tempest Energy Corp and Keith Crihfield & Tara Kavadias as of 5-3-2021.
Lot 5 deed between Anthony J. & Tara R. White and Colton J. & Shayla M. White, $200,000., Washington Dist., Mapke Glen Farms as of 5-3-2021.
Deed between Charles E. Woodall and Ryan S. & Kelci Leeana Clagg, $40,000., Carroll Dist., as of 5-3-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Phillip Dale Riffe and Deborah Kinder, $122,000., Harts Dist., as of 5-4-2021.
Deed between Mark & Robin Wysong and Gary & Mary Wysong, $16,000., Carroll Dist., as of 5-5-2021.
Lot 6 deed between Calvin C. Ashworth and Timothy, Lucas & Jacob Ashworth, Hamlin, Sec. D Belcher-Jarrell Add., as of 5-5-2021.
½, 1, ½, 1 & ½ ac. Deed between Jesse A. Brown and Jesse A. Brown Jr., Washington Dist., as of 5-7-2021.
(7) tax deeds between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, Mary B. Tate and ABC Rental, Josh McNeely 1) Min. 1489-1000 AC Town Br. Carroll Dist. $82.69, 2) David Sias and ABC Rental & Josh McNeely, Min. ½ of 75 ac. Middle Ck., Carroll Dist. $96.36, 3) Sur. 2 ac. Pearl Pauley, Big Ugly Ck., Harts Dist., $137.92, 4) Mary Williamson, 10 ac. Sur. 12 Pole Ck., Harts Dist., $200., 5) James Harbor, 9 Mile 2 ac. Sur. Laurel Hill Dist. $162.06, 6) Bruner Land Co., Min. 46 ac. O,G&M only island ck., Washington Dist., $300., 7) Jensen & LaDonna Curry, Min. ½ of 50 ac. Buffalo Ck. Trio #2495, Carroll Dist. $150., as of 5-7-2021.
(2) tax deeds between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, 1) Yvonne Oliver and ACCS Marketing LLC, Fee Lots 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, Griffithsville, Duval Dist, $104.14 2) Martha Mullins, Sur. 4.28 ac. Big Harts, Harts Dist., $500., as of 5-7-2021.
Sur. ½ ac. deed between Jerry & Marcelene Eldridge and William Tyler Eldridge, Harts Dist., Big Ugly, as of 4-15-2021.
Survey Map for Jerry Lee & William Tyler Eldridge 30.95 ac. Harts Dist., as of 4-15-2021.
Deed between Kerry D. & Darlene McCallister & Richard W. Boylen and Ross Jr. & Vallie L. Cobb. As of 4-15-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Odell & Roger Bellomy, Connie Midkiff, David Yeager & Douglas A. Adkins and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., Intestate Succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Linda Garnes & Frances Goodine and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., intestate succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
110.74 ac. Deed between Diana B. Beach and James Adam II & Jane Rutledge, $100,000., Washington Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Judy Supermarket LLC and James Stowers, $160,000., Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
17 ¾ ac. m/l deed between Delie Maynard & Delie Maynard executrix of Totsie Maynard estate and Lonnie Lee & Lisa Mae Maynard, $6,251.66, Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Kathy Sue Bias and Felicia Kay & Lester Gerald Hammons Jr., Duval Dist. As of 4-21-2021.
Deed between Norman & Sherri Brumfield, $10,000., Sheridan Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
89 ac. m/l deed between Minnie Lucas, Nora Workman, Macy Workman, Thurman Workman, Eathel Adkins, Ira Frye, Dot Frye, Chester Dale Frye, Wanda Faye Frye, Royce Edward Frye & Anna Gail Frye and Royce E. & Anna Gail Frye, Harts Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
Deed between Ann Peterson & Helen Peterson estate and Robert Peterson, Washington Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
MARRIAGES
Joshua Shane Peyton, 40 & Amanda Lee Harris, 37, both of Hamlin.
Hunter Lee Brumfield, 20 & Veronica Gail Manns, 21, both of Harts.
Bobby Lee Swope, 32 & Katrina Jane Harvey, 30, both of West Hamlin.
Bobby Clay Stacy, 25 & Madyson Paige Williamson, 22, both of West Hamlin.
Nathan Allen Cremeans, 26 & Savannah Brianne DeJarnett, 22, both of Huntington.
Ronald McClellan, 62 & Debbie Marie Merrett, 51, both of Milton.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONY CASES
Carl A. Goodman been charged with Threatening to commit a terrorist act, with or without intent to commit the act & Willful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 10-1-2021.
James Lee Wagnor been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, offense as of 10-5-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Austin Blayke Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Austin Cole Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Ethan Tyler Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Charles Edmund Carl Jr. has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Michael Duane Farley been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI & Interference with officers or members (WVSP), false information, offenses as of 10-7-2021.
Sharon Michele Gard been charged with Prohibitions — Open dumps, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance & UNDER REVIEW Open Burning, offenses as of 10-6-2021.
Carl A. Goodman been charged with Domestic Assault-Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member), Injuring or tampering with vehicle & Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, offenses as of 10-1-2021.
Sidney Allen Hager Jr. been charged with Solid Waste Management-Administrative Violation, offense as of 10-2-2021.
Steven Metheney been charged with Certificate of insurance, Windshields must be unobstructed, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 10-2-2021.
Ronnie Lance Riffe been charged with Interference with officers or members (WVSP), false information & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 10-7-2021.
Jimmie Dale Satterfield been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Cert. of insurance & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 9-28-2021.
James Lee Wagnor been charged with Trespass in structure or conveyance offense as of 10-5-2021.
Janice E. Williams been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 9-28-2021.