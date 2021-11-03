LAND TRANSFERS
5.73 ac. Deed between Basil & Wilma Browning & Basil E. & Jeanette Browning, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-1-2021.
1.355 ac. Deed between Nancy Harris AKA, Nancy McCallister, Johnny A. & Jarred K. Ramey and 11793 Huntington Rd. LLC, $130,000., West Hamlin, as of 6-1-2021.
Right of way between 1) Linda Sponaugle, Gerald C. II & Delores Slone 2) Jon Sponaugle Slone 3) Angela D. & Christopher S. Slone 4) Willard I. Smith 5) Jeffrey A. Puckett 6) C. Joseph Stevens LLC 7) Nancy & Andrew J. Adkins, I. Sharon White, Arthur E. & Linda Porter, Lois & Todd Harshbarger 8) Terry G. Hoffman 9) Deloris Jean Hall and APCO, as of 6-1-2021.
55x55 deed between Real Property LLC and Ryan & Kekci Clagg, $1,500., Carroll Dist., as of 6-2-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Lottie Elaine Midkiff FKA Farley and Frankie II & Meghan Frye, Harts Dist., from Tract 1, as of 6-2-2021.
Sur. 3.38 ac. Tax deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr. & (2)James Humphrey Duval Dist., $700. St. Fk. MB S-2 & $4,100., St. Fk. 70 ac. and Volusia Ventures LLC,; Paul McClure Min. ¼ of 40 ac., $82.69, Duval Dist., Joes Crk. And HG Energy LLC, as of 6-2-21.
Deed between Paul R. Thomas & Paula Denise Pauley and Orville L. Wiseman, $150,000., Union Dist., as of 6-4-2021.
4.5 av m/l deed betweenJames E. Moore Sr. and Robert Ferguson, $11,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 6-7-2021.
.5 & 35.5 ac. Deed between Whitney N. & Christopher D. Atkins and David M. & Diana K. Miller, $160,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 6-7-2021.
Deed between Preston Jr. & Linda Collins and Samuel J., Angela & Tiffany L. Adams, Harts Dist., as of 6-7-2021.
39.79 ac. Surf. Deed between Mark Lisicki and Wendell G. Chandler, & Fee Lot 3 CE Monday 2nd addn. Sheridan Dist., Transfer on death deed as of 6-8-2021.
1.5 ac. Fee deed between WV Trustee Services LLC Trustee, Bobby R. & Nora M. Gore and The Bank of NY Mellon as Indenture Trustee & Mid-State Capital Corp. 2004-I Trust, Sheridan Dist., as of 6-8-2021.
MARRIAGES
Charles Edward Dunlap, 22, Sod & Lisa Annette Hill, 19, Sumerco.
Derrick Michael Mitchell, 31, Branchland & Katlyn Nichole Fitzpatrick, 30, Ranger.
Henry Wilburn Smith, 74, Branchland & Linda Renae Perry, 55, East Lynn.
Jacob Michael Linville, 28 & Baley Marie Harless, 26, both of Griffithsville.
Rycky Alan Brandtly Sowards, 24 & Jasmine Sara Nicole Lee, 23, both of Sumerco.
Walter Alvin Cremeans, 54, Huntington & Heather Michelle Lambert, 35, Hurricane.
Adam Cardell Lawson, 51, West Hamlin & Amy Lynn Adkins, 50, Barboursville.
James Hunter Pertere, 26 & Jennifer Marie Miller, 25, both of Spurlockville.
Joshua Emmanuel Vaughn, 29 & Heather Justice Huffman, 27, both of Alkol.
Andrew Scott Webb, 28 & Amber Nicole Jeffrey, 23, both of West Hamlin.
Robert Lester Johnson, 45 & Karla Lea Sowards, 38, both of Hamlin.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Andrew James Ball has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 10-21-2021.
Christopher Bentley has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 10-14-2021.
Kavlia Browning has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 10-11-2021.
Huey Dewane Cummings, II has been charged with improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 10-13-2021.
Maxx Kittredge Jr. has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert., penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 10-14-2021.
Rodney G. Runion has been charged with 26,400 lbs overweight UNDER REVIEW, offense as of 10-14-2021