LAND TRANSFERS
Deed no fee between Sandra Jo Walls and Lincoln Co. Commission, $44,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
6.56 ac. deed between Freddie & Joyce Watts and The Robert A. Keaton irrevocable property trust, $200,000., Carroll Dist., North side Mud River, as of 2-4-2021.
Sur. lot 16 deed between Shirlene Frazier and Mary Jane Adkins, $79,000., Hamlin, Sec. 2 Monday, as of 2-4-2021.
Right of way between Thomas & Tammy Barrett, Clifford & Charlotte Shelton and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Curtis R. Hager and APCO as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Ralph & Betty Midkiff and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Rachel Stevens and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Kristy & Davie Scraggs and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Boyd & Lana Finley and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Shawn E. & Sara Ann Smith and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Connie F. & Tawanna D. Hatfield and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Ermel Jr. & Lois J. Cook and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc. and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Gregory H. & Maggie M. Ellis and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Birdie Gandy & Birdie Stowers FKA and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Linda Diann Matheny and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Wilkie & Cynthia Dial and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Helen Porter & Cynthia Dial and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Cilliam K. Adraham & Louis A. Adkins and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
Right of way between Kennith R. & Deborah A. Pennington and APCO, as of 2-5-2021.
6 ac. deed between Herbert H. Jr., Destiny, Bradley, Herbert H. Jr. & Katrina Thacker & Karen Thacker Davis and Brycen, & Trenton Thacker & Braden Matheny, Sheridan Dist., as of 2-5-2021.
10 ac. deed between Easy Street LLC and Randall D. & Terri Ann Tabor, $7,500., Washington Dist., as of 2-5-2021.
4 parcels deed between Paula Lynn Graley Hill & Paula Lynn Hill Graley and Randall D. & Terri Ann Tabor, $26,000., Washington Dist., as of 2-5-2021.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS:
Aaron Michael Hoover, 48 & Stephanie Jean Harber, 43, both of Hamlin, WV.
Alisha A. Parsons, 31, Branchland & Amy Lynn Porter, 37, Hamlin, WV.
Alec Michael Cline, 23 & Emily Michelle Lambert, 25, both of Griffithsville, WV.
Tanner Blake Cremeans, 23 & Destiny Marie Porter, 20, both of Branchland, WV.
Katelyn Marie Belcher, 28 & Allison Marlene Mullins, 22, both of Sod, WV.
FELONY CASES:
Chad R. Ball has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods offense as of 6-5-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES:
Edbert Lee Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-30-2021.
Stanley Gerald Bragg has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway offense as of 5-18-2021.
Michael Breedlove has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-19-2021.
Paul David Browning has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-24-2021.
Jamie Christian has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-24-2021.
Devin Tyler Clark has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 5-24-2021.
LaDonna Sue Combs has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-24-2021.
Linda Gail Copley has been charged with Certificate of insurance & TWO COUNTS Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 5-27-2021.
Marilyn Sue Dingess has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offense as of 5-24-2021.
William Edward Farmer has been charged with Mandatory disposal — Provide proper proof of proper disposal offense as of 4-28-2021.
Lisette Green has been charged with DUI 1st offense UNDER REVIEW as of 5-30-2021.
Joseph Edward Holdren has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-26-2021.
Michael L. Huffman has been charged with Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit & Additional powers (Regulatory Violations) offenses as of 5-29-2021.
Angela F. Jeffrey has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-24-2021.
Wesley Manuel Johnson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-30-2021.
Brian Jude has been charged with Cutting, damaging or carrying away without written permission, timber treble damages provided offense as of 5-31-2021.
Ami R. King has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Sarah Lowhun has been charged with Unlawful acts of licenses — Beer sales under 21 offense as of 5-20-2021.
Joanna Sue McCann has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-24-2021.
Amanda Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-25-2021.
Peyton Nelson has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offenses as of 5-24-2021.
Michael Franklin Noel has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-24-2021.
Douglas Norman has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-30-2021.
Tina Rakes has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offense as of 5-21-2021.
Joshua Adam Saul has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Expiration of registration and certificates of title offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Glen Smith has been charged with Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned) & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Joshua A. Stowers has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-29-2021.
Deirdre Ann Tabor has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-26-2021.
Tamra Lynn Taylor has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Natisha Tooley has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-30-2021.
David R. Vance Jr. has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-30-2021.
Jamie Webb has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-30-2021.
Arzetta M. Workman has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation of vehicles with safety belts offense as of 5-30-2021.