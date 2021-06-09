LAND TRANSFERS
Two lots between Joann Midkiff and Stephanie Wright, Washington Dist., Cobbs Ck., Lots 60 x 120 & 60 x 133, as of 2-3-2021.
.59 ac. deed between Joann Midkiff and Joann & Kimberly Midkiff, Duval Dist., Porter Fork, as of 2-3-2021.
40 ac. 2 tracts deed between Jerry D. & Joseph C. Bostic and Terry L. & Karen S. Layne, $35,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-3-2021.
14 ac. deed between Richard G. & Patty Kidd & Annette Parcell and Patty Kidd, Washington Dist., 14 ac., as of 2-4-2021.
32.55 ac. deed between Richard G. & Patty Kidd & Annette Parcell and Richard Kidd, Washington Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
35.47 ac. deed between Richard G. & Patty Kidd & Annette Parcell and Richard Kidd, Washington Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between Nettie Honaker and Lincoln Co. Commission, $93,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between John & Amanda Cummings and Lincoln Co. Commission, $57,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between John Cummings and Lincoln Co. Commission, $40,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between William & Lisa Toppings and Lincoln Co. Commission, Harts Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between Mary Little and Lincoln County Commission, $74,000., Duval Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between Myra Elkins & Alan Black and Lincoln Co. Commission, $132,000., Carroll Dist., will book 240-683, as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between Courtney M. Scragg and Lincoln Co. Commission, $58,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
Deed no fee between Esther L. Nelson and Lincoln Co. Commission, $101,000., Carroll Dist., as of 2-4-2021.
FELONY CASES:
Adam Alford has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI offense as of 5-27-2021.
Basil E. Browning has been charged with Strangulation of another without their consent offense as of 5-30-2021.
Bobby Gillenwater has been charged with Gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury offense, as of 5-25-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES:
Rebecca Belle Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance & Restricted licenses (expired operators) offenses as of 5-19-2021.
Jason Blankenship has been charged with Prohibitions — open dumps, Burning refuse (under review) & Mandatory disposal — Provide proper proof of proper disposal offenses as of 5-10-2021.
Basil Eugene Browning has been charged with Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member) offense as of 5-30-2021.
Thomas Church has been charged with Expiration of registration and certificates of title, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-20-2021.
Jennifer Cox has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-16-2021.
Dustin Gilbert Dunlap has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-10-2021.
Willis Gale Elkins has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-10-2021.
Greg Allen Estep has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-18-2021.
Robert Estep has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-20-2021.
Jason Fulks has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway offenses as of 5-16-2021.
Bobby Gillenwater has been charged with UNDER REVIEW offenses two counts Domestic Assault as of 5-25-2021.
Jerry D. Hager Jr. has been charged with No vehicle insurance, TWO COUNTS Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offenses as of 5-21-2021.
Steve A. Hager has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-23-2021.
Daniel J. Hatfield has been charged with Battery on a government employee and/or medical personnel, TWO COUNTS Assault on a government employee and/or medical personnel, Domestic Battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting / provoking nature (Family / Household Member), Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property offenses as of 5-26-2021.
Edwin Hatfield has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-16-2021.
Dustin Lee Jones has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Junior Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-17-2021.
Tyler Miller has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state ID & Operation of vehicles with safety belts offenses as of 5-16-2021.
Steven M. Napier has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-18-2021.
Dakota Seth Aaron Porter has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), No vehicle insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 5-22-2021.
Jason Porter has been charged with driving while license suspended or revoked; General offense as of 5-9-2021.
Kaley Scites has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-21-2021.
Brandon Kristopher Shirley has been charged with Certificate of insurance, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-18-2021.
Aaron Vance has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-9-2021.
Johnathan Lloyd Vance has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Unlawful use of license or non-operator’s identification (General), No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-15-2021.
Noah Webb has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General offenses as of 5-21-2021.
Shelia White has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-16-2021.
Larry Baskel Woodrum has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offense as of 5-17-2021.
Arzetta Workman has been charged with TWO COUNTS Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 6-20-2021.
Timothy Austin Workman has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-17-2021.
CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL BIRTH:
Mr. & Mrs. James Ralph (Sarah Jessica Shifflett) Stacy III, a son, Rhett James Stacy.