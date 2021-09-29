LAND TRANSFERS
½ & 2 acs. Deed between Joann Midkiff and Wattie McCallister Jr., Duval Dist., as of 4-12-2021.
Right of way between 1) Gary Sanders 2) Daniel L. II & Whitney Miller 3) Paul L. & LaDonna Fields 4) Janice Messinger 5) Kari & Kevin Wiley 6) Sharon & Amy L. Messinger & Carrie Cox 7) Stephen F., Michael A., Ian F. & Kelly L. Barrett 8) Timothy & Charlene Pullen 9) Ian F. & Kelly L. Barrett 10) James D. Barrett 11) Nelda & James Harless, Amanda & Jonathan Sehi 12) Brian Adkins 13) Sherri Lucas 14) Joann & Roger Ray 15) Linda & Thomas Zientek and APCO, as of 4-14-2021.
Deed between Brian V. Harper and Pamela G. & Brian V. Harper, Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
25 ac. Deed between Alice M. Roy and Christopher S. & Amanda E. Messer, $63,250., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
114.231 ac. Deed between Michael Alden Wright Jr. and Bryan L. & Code W. Miskovich, $75,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
8 ac. Deed between Tammac Holdings Corp. and Eric J. & Hollie A. Blankenship, $16,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
Sur. 2.557 parcel A. & .0825 of B deed between Virginia M. Minedorf and Ryan D. & Chelsey L. Gibson, $30,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-14-2021.
Sur. ½ ac. Deed between Jerry & Marcelene Eldridge and William Tyler Eldridge, Harts Dist., Big Ugly, as of 4-15-2021.
Survey map 30.95 ac. Harts Dist. To Jerry Lee & William Tyler Eldridge as of 4-15-2021.
Deed between Kerry D. & Darlene McCallister & Richard W. Boylen and Ross Jr. & Vallie L. Cobb as of 4-15-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Odell & Roger Bellomy, Connie Midkiff, David Yeager & Douglas A. Adkins and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., Intestate Succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
33 ac. Deed between Linda Garnes & Frances Goodine and Douglas A. Adkins, Union Dist., intestate succession from Lizzie Adkins as of 4-19-2021.
110.74 ac.
Deed between Diana B. Beach and James Adam II & Jane Rutledge, $100,000., Washington Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Judy Supermarket LLC and James Stowers, $160,000., Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
17 ¾ ac. m/l deed between Delie Maynard & Delie Maynard executrix of Totsie Maynard estate and Lonnie Lee & Lisa Mae Maynard, $6,251.66, Duval Dist. As of 4-20-2021.
Deed between Kathy Sue Bias and Felicia Kay & Lester Gerald Hammons Jr., Duval Dist. As of 4-21-2021.
Deed between Norman & Sherri Brumfield, $10,000., Sheridan Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
89 ac. m/l deed between Minnie Lucas, Nora Workman, Macy Workman, Thurman Workman, Eathel Adkins, Ira Frye, Dot Frye, Chester Dale Frye, Wanda Faye Frye, Royce Edward Frye & Anna Gail Frye and Royce E. & Anna Gail Frye, Harts Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
Deed between Ann Peterson & Helen Peterson estate and Robert Peterson, Washington Dist. As of 4-22-2021.
36 ac. Deed between Don A. Manns Jr. and Don A. Manns Jr., Harts Dist., as of 4-23-20121/
12.118 ac. 26.38 deed between Gary Ian & Vicki Frampton, $60,000., Washington Dist., Fuquayes Creek as of 4-23-2021.
3 parcels deed between Sheldon & Josie Roberts and Sheldon & Josie Roberts, Duval Dist. As of 4-23-2021.
Sur. Deed between Teresa Bell and Wayne Allen Goodman, $20,000., Harts Dist., 0.5 & 72.64 ac., Big Ugly as of 4-26-2021.
1/8 ac. Deed between Bradley Lenair Hardwick and Wayne Allen Goodman, $3,500., Harts Dist., Green Sholes as of 4-26-2021.
90 ac. Deed between Robert Johns and Kipp Cooper, Union Dist. As of 4-26-2021.
Lot 9 & 2.82 ac. Deed between Maxine Lovejoy & Billy Stowers and Michael Thomas Bydinsky, $165,000., West Hamlin as of 4-26-2021.
Deed between Lawrence, Barry E. & Anita G. Hensley and Payton Hensley, Harts Dist. As of 4-27-2021.
Pt. sur. 50.9 ac. Deed between Glen & Brenda Anderson and David M. & Robert A. Setser, $162,500., Washington Dist., Bowman Fk. As of 4-27-2021.
.37 & .24 ac. Deed between M.K. & Brenda J. Allred and Richard D. & Ellen V. Akers, $15,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-27-2021.
5 parcel deed between Larry Michael Messinger & Leana Sue Myatt Winn and Darrell Scott Crum, $77,000., Sheridan Dist. As of 4-27-2021.
Right of way between Jacquilyn Ann Garrett and Dustin J. Miller as of 4-28-2021.
Deed between Allen A. Harris and Caroline Seiglienda Monica White, $120,000., Washington Dist. As of 4-28-2021.
Deed between Paul Gene Brown and Corey Walker, $105,000., Washington Dist. As of 4-28-2021.
Deed between Rodney Lee May & Rhonda Susan Zacharias and Jennifer Bigley & Paula Thomas, $30,000., Harts Dist. As of 4-28-2021.
10.475 ac. Deed between Stephen Egnor and Darrell & Karen Stephens, Duval Dist. Corrective deed as of 4-29-2021.
½ ac. Deed between Natasha Lynn Sowards & Shannon Lee Clark and Roger & Victoria Tully, $20,000., Duval Dist., intestate succession from David S. Clark as of 4-29-2021.
Right of way between 1) The BOE of Lincoln Co. 2) Lorella Cooper 3) Pamela G. & Gerald Smith 4) Sidney Allen Stevenson Jr. 5) Lisa Fay & Loren Nelson, 6) Vernon Terry, Mark & Ezra Eplin and APCO as of 4-30-2021.
10 ac. Deed between Scott Allen Hiat & Scott Allen Hiat sole heir and Jennifer Sue McCoy, Laurel Hill Dist. As of 4-30-2021.
Deed between Keith, Sandra & Jonathan Bishop and Jonathan & Samantha Bishop, Duval Dist. As of 5-3-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Edmond Abbott has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 8-10-2021.
Hunter Eastham has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 7-15-2021.
Jamey Eugene Honaker has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 9-11-2021.
Danny Kirkendoll has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, False certificates, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Cert. of inspection, offenses as of 8-8-2021.
Nickie McGee has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-20-2021.
Heather McIsaac has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-14-2021.
April May Nagy has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Stopping, standing or parking outside business or residence districts; penalty, Cert. of insurance & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 9-3-2021.
Jamie Lee Robertson has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 9-10-2021.
Randall Lee Rose has been charged with Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse & Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Joseph Scarberry has been charged with Domestic battery — Unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature (Family/Household Member) & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Arthur William Smith has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 9-2-2021.
Johnothan R. Turley has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offense as of 9-14-2021.
Richard Dewayne Vance has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General &Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-9-2021.