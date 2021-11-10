LAND TRANSFERS
10 ac. Deed between Linda Stowers Bouvette and Seth Adam Stowers, $5,200, Carroll Dist., as of 10-8-2021.
37.33 ac. Deed between Diana Lynn Stowers and Seth Adam Stowers, Jefferson Dist., as of 10-8-2021.
.65 ac. Deed between Diana Lynn Stowers and Seth Adam Stowers, Carroll Dist., as of 10-8-2021.
Sur. Deed between Joan A. Cecil estate by executrix Olivia Holstein executrix and Kevin Lewis Dunlap Jr., $100,000., Washington Dist., as of 6-8-2021.
100 ac. Deed between Bruce A. & Rexal D. Cooper and Thomas E. & Marcella G. Stowers, Elgie E., Orville A., Donna G., Edward T., Paul F. & Karen J. Lovejoy & Lillian Viola Adkins, $60,000., Duval Dist., as of 6-9-2021.
3 ac. Deed between HBR Group LLC and Randall Don Tabor, $1,500., Washington Dist., as of 6-11-2021.
Survey Map to Randall Don Tabor, Washington Dist., as of 6-11-2021.
36 ac. Deed between Nancy Manns, Jimmie & Manuel Gibson and Don A. Manns Jr., Harts Dist., as of 6-11-2021.
Deed between Lois Ann Potter and Lois Ann Potter, Union Dist., as of 6-14-2021.
5, ½ & 3 ac. Deed between James C. Davis and Sue A. Fitzgibbon & Judith K. Williams, $66,500., Harts Dist., as of 6-14-2021.
3 ac. m/l deed between Dewie & Anna M. Sloan and Wayne, Mona & Glenna Adkins & Dewie Michael Sloan, Duval Dist., as of 6-15-2021.
47.64 ac. Deed between Jerry D. & Cheryl S. Alford and Holly M. Alford, Duval Dist., as of 6-15-2021.
Deed between Vivian Kay Pinkerton and Julie Ann Pinkerton, as of 6-16-2021.
2, 1.5 & 3.5 ac. Deed between Julie Ann Pinkerton Sechrest and Keith A. Johnson, Jefferson Dist., as of 6-16-2021.
Deed between David A. Webb and Kevin Patrick Dorsey, $47,500., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 6-17-2021.
0.58 ac. Deed between Charles Belcher and Patricia Ann Manns, $38,000., Harts Dist., as of 6-17-2021.
27.15 ac. Deed between Jacqueline & Kenneth Matthews and Gerald H. Fulk, $35,000., Washington Dist., Cobbs Crk., as of 6-17-2021.
3.618 sq. ft. deed between Ricky D. & Patricia Ann Triplett and Bruce A. & Rexal D. Cooper, Harts Dist., as of 6-17-2021.
5 ac. Deed between Billy & Anita L. Edmonds and Billy & Anita L. Edmonds, Carroll Dist., as of 6-22-2021.
Lot 14 deed between Gina M. Stanley & Gina Mityas Pias AKA and Matthew E. & Audra J. Wilkinson, $90,000., Washington Dist., Meadow Crest, as of 6-22-2021.
Sur. 19 ac. Deed between ABC Rentals LLC and Popcorn Properties LLC, $1,100., Jefferson Dist., Conley Ck., as of 6-23-2021.
Lots 3, 4 deed between Jovona Sansom and Ashley M. McCormick, West Hamlin, Sec. 3 McMellon Addn., as of 6-23-2021.
Lots 16 thru 18 deed between Jovona Sansom and Mollie Sansom, West Hamlin, Galloway Addn., as of 6-23-2021.
Lot 37 deed between Martha Conrad and Sue Conrad, West Hamlin, Vance Addn. 50x150 transfer on death deed as of 6-24-2021.
Sur. 75 ac. Deed between Fern Amelia Singer and Fern Amelia Singer and Aaron Singer Allen, $369., Sheridan Dist., Sul. Spg., as of 6-24-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS FELONY CASES
Rycky Sowards has been charged with five counts Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, offenses as of 10-24-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Danielle Adridge has been charged with Cert. of insurance & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Danielle Denise Aldridge has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Zachary Charles Balliet has been charged with DUI 1st UNDER REVIEW & Refusal to submit to tests; hearing (false swearing), offenses as of 10-28-2021.
Bernie Brumfield has been charged with Restricted licenses. (Expired operators), offense as of 10-14-2021.
Paul Goodman has been charged with DUI 1st UNDER REVIEW, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of roadway & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 10-26-2021.
Rebecca Ann Lilly has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper Registration UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 10-8-2021.
Tiffany Ellen Meade Chafin has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 10-16-2021.
Justin Mounts has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 10-14-2021.
Rycky Sowards has been charged with Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of the peace; criminal penalties & Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family / Household Member) offenses as of 10-24-2021.
Michael Sparks has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 10-9-2021.
Michael Shane Sparks has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 10-9-2021.
Autumn Waldron has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Cert. of insurance, Restricted licenses (expired operators) & Registration card unsigned, must carry & exhibit on demand, offenses as of 9-21-2021.