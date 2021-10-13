MISDEMEANOR CASES
Joseph A. Adkins has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods, offense as of 9-27-2021.
Joseph Andrew Adkins has been charged with Receiving or transferring stolen goods, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Cert. of insurance & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-25-2021.
Shawn M. Adkins has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Voting procedures generally, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 9-18-2021.
Hunter Brewster has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-16-2021.
Kayla Browning has been charged with Cert. Of insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Drivers must be licensed, motorcycles licenses, state id, offenses as of 8-17-2021.
Crystal Gail Clay has been charged with Limitations on overtaking on left & Using cell phone or electronic communications device without hands-free equipment while driving, offenses as of 9-4-2021.
Jeffrey Davis has been charged with Unlawful injury to or destruction of property, offense as of 9-6-2021.
Melvin David Doane has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 9-19-2021.
Benjamin Raynell Flowers has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert. penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 9-9-2021.
Joshua James Hager has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-19-2021.
William Alan Hager has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles, applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-27-2021.
Kayla Hubbard has been charged with TWO COUNTS Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, No vehicle insurance, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, License to be carried and exhibited on demand, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Restricted licenses. (Expired Operators), offenses as of 9-19-2021.
Justin David Kinder has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Michelle Lewis has been charged with Following too closely, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, TWO COUNTS Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, TWO COUNTS Limitations on overtaking on left, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Joseph Marion Maynard has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 9-21-2021.
Charles C. Mayse has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 9-14-2021.
Audria Owens has been charged with Cert. of insurance, Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 9-23-2021.
Alisha Ann Parsons has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & TWO COUNTS No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, offenses as of 8-28-2021.
Judy L. Plumley has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 8-17-2021.
Dakota Seth Aaron Porter has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id & Reckless driving, offenses as of 9-17-2021.
Kimberly Runyon has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 9-9-2021.
Christopher Stacy Sizemore has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority), offense as of 9-19-2021.
Sherri Lynn Terry has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 9-4-2021.
Joshua J. Vance has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-15-2021.