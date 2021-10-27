LAND TRANSFERS
(7) tax deeds between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, Armstrong Land Mgmt. 1) Carolyn Roberts Min. ½ of 75 ac. Simon Br. Coal Map 01-75, Carroll Dist. $96.36, 2) Carolyn Roberts, Min. ½ of 100 ac. Simon Br., Carroll Dist. $97.16, 3) Joseph Belcher Jr., Min. ½ of 25 ac. Joes C., Duval Dist. $86.45, 4) R. L. Harless, Min. ½ of 75 St. Fk. Coal Map 02-51, Duval Dist. $100.12, 5) Paul McClure Min. (&G ¼ of 20 ac. Joes Ck., Duval Dist. $82.79, 6) Fay Saul, Min. 1/9 of 130 ac., Sugartree, Union Dist. $87.25, 7) Martha Ann Mullins, Cabot Oil ½ of ½ of 70 ac., Washington Dist. $11.52, as of 5-7-2021.
1.53 ac. Tax deed between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, Franklin & Daisy Sowards and Gary McCallister, Joes Ck., Duval Dist. $800. As of 5-7-2021.
Fee 25 ac. Tax deed between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor & Willis Holstein, Lick Fl., Washington Dist. $4,500., as of 5-7-2021.
Sur. 2.5 ac. (2) Tax deeds between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, James W. Estep and Roger Meade, Harts Dist., Harts Ck. $236.07; Fee 2.5 ac. Harts Ck., Harts Dist. $392.93, as of 5-7-2021
(2) tax deeds between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, Barry Dempsey and Volusia Ventures LLC, W.S. Guyan Sur. 14.87 Ac., Harts Dist. $1,400.; Hayes Linville Est. Sur. 1/9 of 25 ac. Wolf Penn Ck., Jefferson Dist. $99.59, as of 5-7-2021.
.75 ac. Tax deed between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor,, David & Beth Fakourey, Jefferson Dist. $96.55 as of 5-7-2021.
Lot 7 tax deed between Russell Rollyson Jr. Apte — State Aud. Office, WV St. Auditor, Gregory A. & Rachel Bays and William Thomas, Island Ck. Cap sites 87x377x101x428 .86 ac., Washington Dist. $181.38 as of 5-7-2021.
23 & 7 ac. Deed between Megan A. Cox and Randy J. Cox, Carroll Dist. As of 5-7-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Kathy L. Scott NKA Kathy L. Brumfield FKA and Marsha L. Thompson, 14 Mile, Laurel Hill Dist., $30,000, as of 5-10-2021.
Min. deed between Russell Rollyson Jr., William C. Alford A. & Donald R. Reynolds, Cert. 224890, 1/21 of 60 ac. Buffalo Ck., Carroll Dist., as of 5-12-2021.
Deed between Evelyn Paugh and William Patrick Wagoner & Brandon Hunter Terry, $100,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 5-12-2021.
MAGISTRATE RECORDS
FELONY CASES
Joshua Allen Adkins has been charged with UNDER REVIEW Child neglect creating risk of injury, offense as of 9-30-21.
Jeffrey Davis has been charged with Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, offense as of 9-6-2021.
Carl A. Goodman has been charged with Threatening to commit terrorist act, with or without intent to commit the act & Willful injury to or destruction of property, offenses as of 10-1-2021.
James Lee Wagnor has been charged with Grand larceny; penalties, offense as of 10-5-2021.
FUGITIVE CASES
Joseph A. Adkins has been charged with Fugitive from another state, offense as of 9-27-21.
Tera S. Napier has been charged with Fugitive from another state, offense as of 9-28-21.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Austin Blayke Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Austin Cole Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Ethan Tyler Adkins has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Tara Dawn Booth has been charged with Trespass & Domestic Assault — Committing violent injury or causing apprehension of same (Family/Household Member), offenses as of 10-12-2021.
Kavlia Browning has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & License to be carried and exhibited on demand, offenses as of 10-11-2021.
Bernie Odell Brumfield Jr. has been charged with Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, offense as of 10-2-2021.
Charles Edmund Carl Jr. has been charged with Petit larceny; penalties, offense as of 9-30-2021.
Tessa Clay has been charged with Battery — Making physical contact of insulting / provoking nature / causing physical harm to another, offense as of 10-6-2021.
Michael Duane Farley has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI & Interference with officers or members WVSP, false information, offenses as of 10-7-2021.
Sharon Michele Gard has been charged with Prohibitions — Open dumps, Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions, Trespass & Open Burning UNDER REVIEW, offenses as of 10-6-2021.
Duane J. Tackett has been charged with Operation without cert. insp. Or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Reckless driving & Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, offenses as of 10-6-2021.
James Lee Wagnor has been charged with Trespass, offense as of 10-5-2021.
Michael Wheeler has been charged with Unlawful methods of hunting — Artificial light, Unlawful methods of hunting — Loaded gun / crossbow in vehicle during prohibited hours, Hunting wildlife from a motorized vehicle, Unauthorized acts with regard to wildlife without license or permit, Possession of wildlife & Additional powers (Regulatory Violations), offenses as of 10-2-2021.
Janice E. Williams has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 9-28-2021.
Timmy Brian Woodrum has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Restricted licenses (Expired Operators), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 10-6-2021.