Survey map to Charles and Carolyn McCann as of 1-25-2021.
Deed between Gayle P. Griffith trustee, Donn W. Griffith trustee, The Gayle P. Griffith and Donn W. Griffith Living Trust and The Gayle P. Griffith and Donn W. Griffith Living Trust and Gayle P. Griffith as trustee, Tax Tickets 5695 and 5696 1/5 int.
Map to Lora Adkins as of 1-25-2021.
5.33 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
23.5 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lana Gail Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
3 ac. deed between Judith Adkins and Lora Lee Adkins, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
78.5 ac. and 88 ac. min. deed between Kenneth, Delbert and Edman Oxley and Ercil and Doris Jean Parsons, $230,000., Sheridan Dist., Dorothy Kearns will, as of 1-26-2021.
Deed between Drloris J. Lovejoy and Mickie and Tina Elkins, $500., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-26-2021.
Deed between Emilee Linville and Jason, Liam N. and Mila S. Bills, Carroll Dist., as of 1-26-2021.
10.475 ac. deed between Stephen Egnor and Darell and Karen Stephens, Duval Dist., as of 1-27-2021.
6 ac. deed between Harold E. Wilson and John Edward Wilson, Sheridan Dist., as of 1-27-2021.
Deed between Eddie Bell Jr. and Cathy A. Reed and Eddie Bell Jr., Cathy A. and Dale J. Reed, Harts Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
Deed between Jo Ann Midkiff and Billy and Debra McNeely, $500., Duval Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
Deed between Elemental Resources LLC and Barry S. and Sandra Gail Likens, $38,000., Union Dist., as of 1-28-2021.
2.356 ac. lot 20 deed between Jamie Bell and Joseph Bell, Carroll Dist., as of 1-29-2021.
MARRIAGE APPLICATIONS
Cody Paul Turley, 25 and Sarah Keelia Ferguson, 24, both of Salt Rock, WV.
Zachary Brumfield, 24, Salt Rock, WV and Meredith Leana Carper, 26, Branchland, WV.
John Boyd Miller, 58, Sod, WV and Jennifer LeeAnne Jones, 32, Madison, WV.
Codie Lee Smith, 26, Ashland, OH and Jacqueline Jo Combs, 22, Harts, WV.
Mitchell Arron Boehm, 22 and Skylar Paige Brown, 21, both of Alum Creek, WV.
Ernest Henry Lambert II, 28 and Ashley Ann Manns, 24, both of Harts, WV.