LAND TRANSFERS
Deed between Lois E. Wheeler Childers & Monna L. Manning and Rhonda K. & Thomas E. Wheeler, $2,800., Carroll Dist., as of 3-2-2021.
2.79 ac. Deed between John & Ronald Collins and Four Mile Church of Jesus Christ, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-2-2021.
Pt. lts. Deed between Teddy & Melinda F. Frye and Heather L. & Thomas M. Patten, $55,000. Hamlin, Lt. 20 Easton Addition & lt. 19 & 20 Easton Addition, as of 3-2-2021.
Lot 14 deed between Milton Jr. & Phyllis Sue Clay and Brian & Amanda Shelton, $8,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-2-2021.
70 ac. 91/24 O&G int.(2.0166667 net ac.) deed between Mae McComas and HG Energy LLC, $291.67 Duval Dist., as of 3-3-2021.
65 ac. 91/58 O&G int. (1.12068966 net ac.) deed between James H. & Patricia S. Pauley and HG Energy LLC, $112.07 Duval Dist., as of 3-3-2021.Deed between Sidney Jr. & Ruth Atkins and Moss III & Christina L. Vinson, $110,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-3-2021.
Deed between Thomas J. & Michael M. Galloway and Jack Browning, $10,000., Hamlin, as of 3-3-2021.
0.16 ac deed between Charles S., Mary L. & Elijah Charles Adkins and Lonnie & Rita Lovejoy, Duval Dist., as of 3-3-2021.
8-1.4 ac. Deed between Opal, Larry G. & Freddie Gerald McComas, Betty Louise Mills, Donna Webb, Mary Adkins, Lora Stapleton & Teresa Berry and Darrell McComas, Sheridan Dist., as of 3-4-2021.
3.002 ac. Deed between Juanita M. Bragg and Cherlei Renee Adkins, Union Dist., as of 3-4-2021.
MARRIAGES
Charles Ray Linville Jr., 45 & Diana R. Bice, 32, both of Spurlockville, WV.
Joshua Ryan Eldridge, 26, Harts, WV & Tiffany Nicole Sexton, 18, Cyclone, WV.
Justin Scott Pauley, 24 & Lakeshia Renee Booker, 27, both of Branchland, WV.
FELONY CASES
Jeremy Noe has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI offense as of 6-27-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Christopher Farmer has been charged with Drivers must be licensed; motorcycle licenses, state id, No vehicle insurance, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 6-24-2021.
Zachary Ryan Frye has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 6-24-2021.
Nathan Harris has been charged with Driving too fast for roadway conditions offense as of 5-30-2021.
Jack Christopher Russell has been charged with Required signals, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned) offenses as of 6-15-2021.
Joseph Ray Short has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Cert. of insurance, Exp. Of registration and certificates of title, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 7-4-2021.
Brittany Nicole Snodgrass has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Cert. of insurance offenses as of 5-30-2021.
Amanda Triplett has been charged with nine counts Receiving or transferring stolen goods offenses as of 6-3-2021.
Nathaniel Williamson has been charged with DUI — drugs UNDER REVIEW offense as of 7-2-2021.