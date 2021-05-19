1.5 ac. deed between Micah Benjamin Sowards and Amanda Kay Howell, Washington Dist., as of 1-19-2021.
46 & 70 ac. deeds between Caldwell Investment Group, Joseph W. & Charles Caldwell Jr. and Bernard & Kathy Adams, $87,500., Washington Dist., as of 1-19-2021.
40 ac. deed between Barbara A. Ernst and David Shane Fakourey, $20,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-19-2021.
Lot pt. 6 deed between Lillian Lovejoy and Steven L. Roberts, $65,000., Hamlin, Court Avenue & Walnut St., as of 1-19-2021.
1.5 a/c m/l deed between Craig, Heidi, Billy T. & Teresa Pauley and Luke & Hannah McComas, $50., Carroll Dist., as of 1-19-2021.
15 ac. deed between Jirl & Joyce Brunty and Ronald M. & Sarah Dawn Thompson, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-20-2021.
0.125 ac., 33.25 ac. 1/2 well deed between Leland J. & Darlene S. Scites Ferguson and Rebecca Milhoan, $59,000., West Hamlin as of 1-20-2021.
Deed between Rex Mitchell and Rebecca A. Mitchell, $1,000., Jefferson Dist., as of 1-21-2021.
2 ac. m/l deed between Bessie D. Manns & Bessie D. Browning FKA and Denny Franklin Williamson, Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-22-2021.
Deed between NV Real Estate Holding Group LLC and 5527 Straight Frk., Griffithsville, WV trust J J Sustaita Trustee, Duval Dist., as of 1-22-2021.
Fee deed between Betty G. Bias and Paul Michael Bias, Sheridan Dist., 1/4 ac; sur. 1.34 ac. & sur. 1/2 ac., as of 1-22-2021.
Deed between Raymond I. & Betty J. Adkins and The Anthony Adkins irrevocable special needs trust, $25,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 1-25-2021.
Magistrate records
FELONY CASES
Kimberly a. Henson has been charged with two counts Forging, uttering or attempting to employ as true, a forged writing to the prejudice of another offenses as of 4-29-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES:
Dennis Adkins has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without verification of registration, No vehicle insurance, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of vehicle to farm and road equipment offenses as of 4-23-2021.
Courtney D. Butler has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-3-2021.
Brittany N. Caldwell has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor, Driving while licenses suspended or revoked; General & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 4-25-2021.
Odell Dean Jr. has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, False certificates, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 4-15-2021.
Tonya L. Eastman has been charged with Certificate of insurance offense as of 4-29-2021.
Dustin C. Lewingdon has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 4-15-2021.
Goldie L. Miller has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 3-27-2021.
Brian Nottingham has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions (Vehicle), Abrupt stop, False certification, Reckless driving & Driving while license revoked for DUI offenses as of 5-6-2021.
Thelma Marie Owens has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 4-30-2021.
Crystal Perry has been charged with petit larceny; penalties offense as of 3-5-2021.
Glenn Adkins has been charged with Conducting timbering operations, purchase logs for resale without a valid license from Div. of Forestry, No timbering notification, 3{sup}rd{/sup} offense, No certified logger on job 3{sup}rd{/sup} offense & Continue to conduct timbering operation; violating suspension or revocation by Div. of Forestry offenses as of 5-18-2020.
Brandy Brady has been charged with No vehicle insurance & License to be carried and exhibited on demand offenses as of 4-30-2021.
Boyd Brunty has been charged with Restricted licenses (expired operators), Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 5-4-2021.
David Canterbury Jr. has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offenses as of 5-1-2021.
Charles Michael Cook has been charged with Certificate of insurance offense as of 5-2-2021.
Mark Thomas Custle has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce certificate; penalty for misdemeanor & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 4-29-2021.
Alyssa Faith Fraser has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-2-2021.
Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Registration card to be signed, carried and exhibited on demand (Regist. Unsigned), Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-7-2021.
Justin Nathaniel Johnson has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Mufflers, prevention of noise.
Eva Benita Jones has been charged with Operation of vehicles with safety belts & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 4-28-2021.
William Austin Lester has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-2-2021.
Lloyd Riley Messer has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Obedience to traffic control instructions at site of street construction; penalty offenses as of 5-6-2021.
Joseph Michael Miller has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor offense 5-2-2021 & 5-7-2021; Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses 5-2-2021 & 5-7-2021 & Cert. of insurance offense as of 5-2-2021.
Jacob Lee Mills has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offense as of 5-2-2021.
Charles Steven Mullins Jr. has been charged with Operation of vehicle with safety belts & Sun screening devices; penalty offenses as of 4-29-2021; Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Registration of vehicles (Owner plates 10 days) offenses as of 4-21-2021; No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 4-29-2021.
Brandon Russell Nelson has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment offense as of 5-5-2021; Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance offenses as of 5-5-2021; Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor offenses as of 5-5-2021.
Candi Phillips has been charged with Fleeing from officer; penalties; definitions & Obstructing officer; penalties; definitions offenses as of 5-9-2021.
Robert Allen Rader has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Certificate of insurance offenses as of 5-2-2021.
Shannon Searls has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription offenses as of 5-9-2021.
Opal Renae Slone has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 5-9-2021.
Sara Tilley has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offense as of 5-3-2021.
Emily Lashae Walker has been charged with operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration offenses as of 5-1-2021.