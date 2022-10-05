Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — Area residents who desire to write a book based on life experiences are invited to enroll in the 73rd edition of The Life Writing Class, developed and led since 2001 by Huntington author and book editor John Patrick Grace.

The mid-fall 2022 class will be online, on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 8. The class will run for 10 weeks. Limit 12 participants.

