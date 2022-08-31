Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative

HUNTINGTON — The 71st edition of The Life Writing Class, conducted by book editor and author John Patrick Grace, will launch Saturday, Sept. 10, on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon. This Zoom class will run for 10 weeks and may include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants.

Since the Life Writing Class’ inception in 2001, alumni have published about one book on average per class, or 70 books, issued by eight publishers.

