HUNTINGTON — Anti-abortion activists returned to 5th Avenue in Huntington as they have for decades to demonstrate against the procedure.
The Huntington Life Chain — which took place with a couple dozen people Sunday afternoon around the 1800 block of 5th Avenue — follows a national event started in 1987 in which like-minded people gather every October to silently pray and speak out against abortion.
Participants along the route held pre-printed signs stating phrases like “Abortion kills children,” “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Abortion Hurts Women” and more. On the back of the signs were hymns and prayers for the sign holders to silently read.
Almost all abortions became illegal in West Virginia in mid-September after Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a bill passed by the Legislature during a special session called by Justice to clarify the state’s abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.
Huntington Life Chain Event Organizer Cathy Weiss said the group has participated in the chain event for years and despite the changes in law, their work is not finished until all access to abortion procedures — which she said includes the morning-after pill — is restricted.
“Even in states like West Virginia, where abortion is illegal, you can get (the pill) through the mail,” Weiss said.
Emily Womeldorff, advocacy campaign director with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said the event was harmful to personal health, stating reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy is a basic human right.
“Anti-abortion extremists are absolutely using stigma and shame to keep people from accessing, you know, basic reproductive health care,” Womeldorff said. “I think their goal is really to have control over our bodies and our futures.”
Weiss spoke out against the government funding toward Planned Parenthood.
“I’m 77. The older you get, at least for me, you dredge up things out of your past you regret,” Weiss said. “They tell these girls you’re going to have an abortion and you’ll never think of it again. Well, yes, they do.”
Womeldorff said West Virginia’s abortion ban will create a public health crisis in a state where it’s already hard to access basic health care in general.
“It’s a very confusing and chaotic and scary time, for not only people that are seeking abortion care, but also to the medical community who provides this life saving care, especially in the state,” Womeldorff said.
Womeldorff said those in support of abortion rights should vote in the Nov. 8 general election for people who will fight for them. In the long term, she said stigma needs to be combated so there is an understanding abortions are health care and a medical procedure that can save many people.
Weiss said Right to Life is working to grow its numbers, but she was disappointed in the lack of support from congregations and pastors in the area.
She said the group comes from a place of love and also gives baby items to local pregnancy centers and those in need.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.