HUNTINGTON — Anti-abortion activists returned to 5th Avenue in Huntington as they have for decades to demonstrate against the procedure.

The Huntington Life Chain — which took place with a couple dozen people Sunday afternoon around the 1800 block of 5th Avenue — follows a national event started in 1987 in which like-minded people gather every October to silently pray and speak out against abortion.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

