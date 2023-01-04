Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

knitting.TIF

The knitting and crocheting club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cabell County Library.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

It could take an experienced knitter a day to complete a hat or about a week for an inexperienced knitter. A knitting machine takes no more than five minutes.

Kristy Browning is the business manager at the Cabell County Public Library. She recently restarted the knitting and crocheting club after it disbanded during the pandemic. The club meets every Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the library.

Recommended for you