CHARLESTON — Some West Virginia senators and delegates voted last week to push forward a resolution decrying national proposals that would gut three of the state’s Veterans Affairs medical centers.
The Asset and Infrastructure Review report proposals were released in March via as a requirement under the 2018 VA Mission Act, which had been passed with hopes of modernizing facilities and realigning priorities.
However, the effort means three VA medical centers in the state — in Huntington, Beckley and Clarksburg — are at risk of discontinuing inpatient medical, surgical and emergency medical services, along with more minor recommendations for smaller facilities. Those services would instead be outsourced to publicly accessible hospitals.
The West Virginia Legislature’s Select Committee on Veterans’ Affairs adopted the resolution during an interim committee meeting decrying the report. The resolution will now wait for the Legislature to return, whether it be for a special or regular session, for the possible passage by the Senate and House of Delegates as a whole.
At a previous meeting of the committee, Ted Diaz, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, said the changes would result in the loss of more than 250 hospital beds for the state. He said the medical centers would turn into a supersized shell community-based outpatient clinic for about 71,000 West Virginians enrolled in the system.
After hearing testimony from Diaz, the committee voted to draft the resolution opposing the recommendations.
The resolution states private medical facilities are unable to take on the task of caring for West Virginia’s large and aging veteran population. It specifically references a study that says only 13% of non-VA providers are fully competent to treat veterans’ specific needs.
The AIR Commission tasked with reviewing the recommendations has not yet been appointed by President Joe Biden. The commission is required by law to conduct hearings and investigations to make its own recommendations to the president by Jan. 31, 2023.
The president is to notify the commission and Congress if he approves the list by Feb. 15, 2023, with more deadlines following until the results are approved.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.