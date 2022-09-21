The West Virginia Legislature has taken steps in recent sessions to expand off-road vehicle use and amenities across the state’s park system. But lawmakers didn’t embrace combining those two concepts during an interim legislative session committee meeting this week.
Democratic and Republican members of the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee pushed back against allowing off-road vehicles in state parks during a meeting on the subject Sunday.
“[T]o go in and tear our parks up, I can’t support it,” Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said.
“It scars our parks, and it’s not an activity I would like to come across,” said Sen. Robert Beach, D-Monongalia.
The legislators made their remarks after hearing presentations from two retired state park system leaders against approving off-road vehicle use in state parks and representatives of two groups that support motorized recreation.
House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, asked subcommittee co-chairman Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, whether he aimed for the meeting to yield a recommendation regarding off-road vehicles in state parks or just wanted to educate members on the topic.
Hamilton replied that the purpose of the meeting was to get input from supporters and opponents of off-road vehicle use in state parks in anticipation of legislation to legalize it.
“[H]opefully not coming from the parks and recreation committee,” Hamilton added of such legislation.
Committee members addressed all their questions during the nearly 90-minute meeting to the former state park system leaders — retired West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England and retired West Virginia State Parks Superintendent Scott Durham.
“[M]y use of public lands can’t and shouldn’t interfere with your use of public lands,” England said. “Unfortunately, use of off-road vehicles on public lands displaces all other users. That noise, it’s the noise that’s the big factor.”
England and Durham reported that a proliferation of off-road vehicles and the noise they make have “displaced” visitors who went to Cabwaylingo State Forest for nonmotorized recreation since the Wayne County site began allowing such vehicles on its trails as part of a pilot project in 2019.
“There is no escaping the noise,” Durham said. “It’s there. It travels. You can’t get away from it, and it interferes with conversation.”
Durham said Cabwaylingo, one of the larger sites managed by West Virginia State Parks, has become an “off-road vehicle park.”
England contended that allowing off-road vehicles at Cabwaylingo has had a negligible revenue effect relative to other revenue-producing facilities in the parks system. England cited data indicating that Cabwaylingo had climbed just two slots in revenue rankings among three-dozen sites from fiscal years 2019 to 2022, placing in the bottom third both years.
West Virginia’s state parks and forests comprise roughly 1% of the state’s total land area, and England’s argument for keeping off-road vehicles out of them went beyond dollars and cents.
“Is that what we’ve relegated West Virginia to, that we’re just one big off-highway use program?” England said. “I don’t believe that is the case. I believe that we can certainly take less than 1% and set it aside and say, ‘These places are special.’”
Durham said off-road vehicles can carry the seeds of invasive species into state forests and parks, adding that such vehicles had already resulted in the emergence of kudzu at Cabwaylingo.
Kudzu is a climbing perennial vine native to Asia that has been called “the vine that ate the South” for overtaking trees, other plants and abandoned houses.
The committee first heard from Ben Burr, executive director of the BlueRibbon Coalition, and Danielle Fowles-McNiven, assistant director of Tread Lightly!, a Utah-based nonprofit that promotes responsible motorized recreation.
The BlueRibbon Coalition is an Idaho-based nonprofit that champions expanded outdoor recreation access, including motorized use on public land.
Burr argued that West Virginia is lagging behind surrounding states in cashing in on outdoor recreation, pointing to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis figures.
Agency data released last year show West Virginia ranked 47th among all states in gross domestic product from RV-ing as well as climbing, hiking and tent camping, the latter three grouped together as one category.
“It tells me that the policy environment probably could be more welcoming [in West Virginia],” Burr said.
He suggested a “friendly attitude” toward motorized recreation trails to accommodate veterans and people with disabilities looking for outdoor recreation opportunities, including allowing permits for motorized access to state lands to view wildlife and route systems geared toward RV-based dispersed camping — camping away from designated recreation facilities.
Senate Government Organization Committee Chairman Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, has served on the BlueRibbon Coalition’s board of directors. His committee advanced a resolution during the 2022 legislative session to study potential economic and regulatory effects of outdoor recreational activities on state-owned land, including dispersed camping and wildlife viewing.
The resolution stalled in the House of Delegates. The Senate Government Organization Committee approved the resolution after Burr and a Tread Lightly! ambassador had endorsed it at a committee meeting two days before the end of the 2022 legislative session.
During Sunday’s meeting, Fowles-McNiven said her organization educates those using parks for motorized recreation do so in a “responsible, sustainable way,” including through stewardship projects. One such project was an August trash-removal effort at New River Gorge National Park, Fowles-McNiven said.
Tread Lightly! thanked Maynard and other partners for the project, which included the National Park Service and Quadratec, a company that provides parts and accessories for Jeep products, in a recent news release earlier this month.
West Virginia preservationists pressured the subcommittee to reject off-road vehicle use on public land before Sunday’s meeting. The West Virginia Rivers Coalition urged citizens to contact the subcommittee’s members to voice opposition to off-road vehicles in state parks and forests, noting that they cause erosion, damage trails and harm sensitive habitats.
“I’ve been receiving emails and phone calls all week since this popped up on the agenda,” Beach said. “Folks are concerned.”
The West Virginia Environmental Council and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy also have opposed off-road vehicles in state parks and forests.
Conservationists and many state park proponents also opposed a law that the Legislature passed earlier this year that allowed the Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts supporting new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park (Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County).
In testimony before lawmakers prior to the bill’s passage, Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
Ruby denied plans for allowing all-terrain vehicles or casinos in state parks.