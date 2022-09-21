Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Scott Durham, who retired last year after 42 years as superintendent of Twin Falls Resort State Park in Wyoming County, speaks out against off-road vehicle use in state parks at a state interim legislative committee meeting Sunday.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Legislature has taken steps in recent sessions to expand off-road vehicle use and amenities across the state’s park system. But lawmakers didn’t embrace combining those two concepts during an interim legislative session committee meeting this week.

Democratic and Republican members of the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Subcommittee pushed back against allowing off-road vehicles in state parks during a meeting on the subject Sunday.

