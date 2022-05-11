Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — Law enforcement will be targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zone west of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge this week.

Officers will be running radar and writing citations during the week in the work zone, which runs from the bridge to the U.S. 35 interchange of I-64. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph.

Police will be ticketing speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a targeted campaign to enforce work zone safety in the state.

Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five and injuring more than 300.

Fines for speeding and other infractions are doubled in work zones.

Recommended for you