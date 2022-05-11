Law enforcement to target speeders on I-64 this week HD Media May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHARLESTON — Law enforcement will be targeting speeders in the Interstate 64 work zone west of the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge this week.Officers will be running radar and writing citations during the week in the work zone, which runs from the bridge to the U.S. 35 interchange of I-64. The speed limit in the work zone is 55 mph.Police will be ticketing speeders in work zones throughout West Virginia as part of a targeted campaign to enforce work zone safety in the state.Last year, there were 889 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing five and injuring more than 300.Fines for speeding and other infractions are doubled in work zones. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Ashland pays tribute to Naomi Judd Deb Miller: Considering financial ramifications after spouse dies Rivas named Hedrick Award winner Putnam County contractor sentenced to prison time HMA to present exhibit of lithographs by Honore Daumier 80 graduate from Mountwest Summer camp for young men aims at Restoring Manhood Trio of duck hunters builds ammo business from backyard Latest e-Edition Lincoln Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.