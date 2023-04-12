Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

PRINCE, W.Va. — Remnants of coal mines, coke ovens and mining communities are not the only examples of 19th and 20th century American history being reclaimed by a resurgent forest and the forces of nature in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Near the center of the park, encompassed by a sharp bend in the New River that forms the peninsula known as Stretcher Neck, the ruins of a Korean War-era Army training camp can be glimpsed just off the road leading to an aptly named National Park Service campground — Army Camp.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

