SOUTH CHARLESTON — A Kanawha County knife maker is donating all of the profit from a raffle for one of his custom-built knives to the Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 in Madison.
Tickets were sold through Oct. 9 and the winner of the hand-hammered Damascus Steel knife with brass liners and an American Flag scales was to be announced on Facebook soon after an in-person event appearance by Mountain Boy Knives at the Country Store in Seth for the Outdoor Fall Vendors sale that took place on Oct. 9.
Owner and knife-maker Seth Parsons, 18. graduated from George Washington High School in 2020 and has forged his way into the business via a path that began when he was 13 years old.
“He actually started the business last year and he’s a member of the Appalachian Blacksmiths Association,” said his father, Brian Parsons. “He sold knives in public last year for the first time. Wherever he is, he donates money back to the VFW and we were in Troy, Ohio, back in March and he was at a show there where he did real well and found a VFW there to donate to.”
Seth looks to enter into a five-year apprenticeship via the American Bladesmiths Society and would serve as a journeyman under other, more experienced knife makers.
“He has a building that he works out of now, but we are in the process of building a shop,” said his father. “He’s really passionate about it and giving back to the VFWs is important to him.”
The young knife maker has created over 200 knives in his early career.
“He sells most of his knives at knife shows,” he added. “He was the youngest knife maker at the Spirit of the Blade event in Ohio.”
A special moment for the young knife maker came when he sold one of his creations to Pete Winkler — a former winner of The History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” show.
Winkler offered advice and tips to Seth that his father said were invaluable to his advancement in the knife business.