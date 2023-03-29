Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — It’s not so much a homecoming as a coming-out party and international debut for Huntington’s Kindred Valley.

The young, six-piece Americana band was on the bottom of the bill for this weekend’s Mountain Stage taping — presented by the Marshall Artists Series at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington — but they might as well be at the top.

