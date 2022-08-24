RACINE — Kevin’s Lazy River Adventure, rescheduled for Aug. 6 due to poor weather conditions, was a great event despite forecasted storms, organizer Jeff Pettry said.
The event originally scheduled for July 30 was postponed due to heavy rainfall causing unsafe water conditions for floaters.
“Having to reschedule put a damper on the amount of attendees expected, but we still had a good turnout with all we had stacked against us,” Pettry said. “We had 283 boats in the water, holding 311 people. Once the event was over, we tallied that between the float and festivities held at the end, we had over 600 people to attend.”
Heavy storms and rainfall were forecasted for the morning of the event; however, Pettry said, river levels were ideal for the float.
“We anticipated double the amount of people that attended. We all knew weather and river levels would factor in. However, it turned out to be a perfect river level the day of the event,” Pettry said.
Floaters came from near and far, from as many as five different states, Pettry said.
“Everything went smoothly with no major incidents or injuries reported,” he said.
At the picnic held following the float, 200 pounds of BBQ ribs, 1,400 hotdogs, 50 dozen ears of grilled corn, a bushel of hot peppers, smoked barbeque chicken, and all the fixings were served, Pettry said.
The Big Coal River Branch of the Coal River Group aims to expand to other areas of the watershed, highlighting recreational activities on the Big Coal side of the Coal River.
Pettry said he is already looking forward to next year’s float, to be held the last Saturday in July.