WINFIELD — Kanawha Watersports, located in Winfield, will soon begin its second year of providing water sports activities, and this year they have teamed up as a dealer for OBRIEN water sports equipment offering OBRIEN water skis, wakeboards, and tubes for sale.
“This is great news for local boaters and water sports enthusiasts,” Ted Duty, owner of Kanawha Watersports, said in a news release. “You can now see and hold the ski or wakeboard and try it on before you buy it. There are many different types and designs of skis and wakeboards, and it is important to find the right one based on your size, experience, skill level and what you want to accomplish. At Kanawha Watersports, with our years of experience, we can help guide you to the ski or board that is right for you.
“In the past, it has been difficult to find quality water skis and wakeboards in this area, and if your towable tube develops a leak and you need a new one, it could be several days before one is shipped and delivered. Now we have you covered with skis, wakeboards, and tubes in stock,” Duty added.
Kanawha Watersports is also offering water tubing birthday parties for kids this year. Parents can book their kids birthday party with Kanawha Watersports and they will provide water tubing behind a boat for a party they will never forget. Party attendees can make use of a newly built picnic shelter, where they can enjoy party snacks and food while waiting their turn to ride on the tube. Kanawha Watersports provides the boat, driver, life vests and has tubes that can accommodate up to three riders to keep the party moving.
Kanawha Watersports also offers lessons for waterskiing and wakeboarding for beginners to advanced, and provides all the equipment needed for a fun, safe day on the water.
“...It is great outdoor fun for individuals, families and small groups,” Duty said.