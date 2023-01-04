Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Attorneys for the truck driver who crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County earlier this year, spilling a chemical that killed fish in Paint Creek, are appealing notice from Kanawha County’s planning office that, in doing so, the driver and the trucking company violated the county’s public nuisance ordinance.

The law firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC sent the appeal last week on behalf of Gadsden, Gaillard, and West LLC, and Dennis West.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

