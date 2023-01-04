Attorneys for the truck driver who crashed on the West Virginia Turnpike in Fayette County earlier this year, spilling a chemical that killed fish in Paint Creek, are appealing notice from Kanawha County’s planning office that, in doing so, the driver and the trucking company violated the county’s public nuisance ordinance.
The law firm of Spilman Thomas & Battle PLLC sent the appeal last week on behalf of Gadsden, Gaillard, and West LLC, and Dennis West.
West was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after the truck crashed at the 62-mile marker at Pax, in Fayette County, on Aug. 24. The truck was carrying more than 4,500 gallons of alkyl dimethylamine, a cleaning agent, when West lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall.
The crash caused a chemical spill into Skitter Creek, which flows into Paint Creek. Nine miles of Paint Creek were affected by a fish kill.
The Kanawha Community Development Commission sent notices to West, the company and their attorneys on Nov. 14 and Dec. 14.
“The chemical is not soluble in water, and it traveled from the spill location downstream in Kanawha County, creating a safety hazard that negatively impacted Kanawha County residents and properties,” the notice reads. “Based on observations, the chemical is still present at or near the spill site, creating a continuing public nuisance that requires immediate remediation.”
The notice warned that failure to bring the affected area into compliance with the public nuisance ordinance would result in the County Commission pursuing legal means to ensure remediation.
Along with the notice, the county also sent the company a draft complaint it says it intends to file in Kanawha County Circuit Court, if the company does not act to bring the affected area into compliance with the public nuisance ordinance.
In its appeal, the company argues that the violation notices fail to state how the planning commission has jurisdiction over the spill site in Fayette County, that they fail to include a correction order, to describe how the current condition of the creek is a continuing public nuisance, and failed to describe the property or area alleged to have been affected by the spill. It also alleges that the county’s public nuisance ordinance is inconsistent with state law and, therefore, “ultra vires,” or is beyond the planning commission’s authority.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Tuesday that, in appealing, the company, as far as he’s concerned, is “just running out the clock.”
“In the law, we talk about form over substance, and this is a glaring example,” Carper said. “But they have the right to do it.”
The County Commission has set a public hearing in the matter for 6 p.m., Jan. 5, at the Kanawha County Courthouse during the commission’s regular meeting.
