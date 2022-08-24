Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Electric Bus

A GreenPower Motor Co. electric school bus is parked outside the Kanawha County Schools central office on Thursday.

 RYAN QUINN | HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer county school systems will be the first in West Virginia to get to test electric school buses under a pilot program kicking off soon.

Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy for GreenPower Motor Co., said Kanawha County’s bus will embark Sept. 8 for a six-week trial, with Mercer’s taking off the day before.

