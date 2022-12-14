Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has announced that the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s lifetime license giveaway is back for a fourth year.

Hunters and anglers who purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered into the drawing.

