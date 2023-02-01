Gov. Jim Justice hit the road Wednesday to promote his 50% personal income tax cut proposal, which has sat idle in the West Virginia Senate since last week.
The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2526 on Jan. 18. The Senate received the bill the following day and assigned it to its Finance Committee.
Justice on Tuesday announced town hall meetings this week in Parkersburg, Beckley and Wheeling to discuss the tax cut with the public.
During an appearance Wednesday in Parkersburg, the governor appeared with Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy and House Finance Committee Chairman Vernon Criss, R-Wood, to drum up support for the plan.
“We are asking for your help to let the state Senate know that this is a plan that is going to work,” Criss said. “It’s no pie-in-the-sky opportunity. It’s not a bait-and-switch for other taxes to be put back on you. This is truly a tax cut and a reduction in dollars going to the state.”
Justice’s plan would reduce the personal income tax by 30% in 2023, and by 10% in each of the following two fiscal years. It also would eliminate $163 million in tax revenue from the state budget in the first year, and $1 billion the following year. That number would grow to $1.5 billion in lost revenue by the time the reduction is fully implemented.
Proponents of the tax cut say that money would go back into the pockets of West Virginians. Those against the plan say the lost revenue is money the government would not have to address widespread staffing shortages in education, social services and corrections, to fix ailing agencies like the Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency.
These and other concerns have been raised recently in the Senate.
Criss said Wednesday that the bill would create the Personal Income Tax Reserve Fund, in which the state would set aside $700 million from the projected $1.7 billion budget surplus as insurance against lost tax revenue.
“Our goal is the same goal that I had back in 1987, when I was in the Legislature — to eliminate personal income tax altogether in this state,” Criss said. “It’s important for the future of this state that we do that.”
Hardy said the state’s revenue has gone up 22% and is at historic levels. Opponents of the bill, including the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, as well as members of the Senate, have warned that those figures are influenced by revenue from severance taxes that are fueled by the fluctuating cost of natural gas and coal and are likely to change.
On Wednesday, Hardy noted that the tax cut wouldn’t affect funding for essential services. He recently was grilled on that issue by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, who argued that those programs could suffer because of the income tax revenue lost under the governor’s proposed reduction.
“I don’t want anybody to leave here today with the idea that this tax return of dollars to you is going to result in a large budget cut for the state of West Virginia,” Hardy said.
The governor noted widespread support in the House, where the plan passed 95-2, with three delegates absent. Only Monongalia County Democrats Evan Hansen and John Williams voted against the proposal.
Justice, whose family-owned companies have been sued on multiple occasions for failure to pay their obligations, also pointed to his own business acumen as a reason to trust the plan.
“And you’ve got me, who came to you as a business guy, and has probably got a lot of good business sense, because, just remember, my own grandparents never had indoor plumbing. We had to just get in and dig and dig and dig and dig, and, lo and behold, their grandson is sitting here as your governor. You just don’t have all this stuff fall out of the sky,” said Justice, who inherited a coal mining business from his father.
Justice warned against comparing his proposed tax cut to one enacted in Kansas in 2012 that, according to NPR, caused massive problems from shrinking revenue. That state’s governor at the time, Republican Sam Brownback, called it the biggest tax cut in Kansas history. It was lauded for its potential to stimulate the economy.
In 2016, the Republican-controlled Legislature in Kansas had to roll back the tax cuts because of dwindling revenue streams and a lack of money for roads, infrastructure and essential services.
Kansas now has a Democrat as its governor.
“We’re here to absolutely help educate you as to what this is all about and help you put to rest concerns that may come up about the boogeyman,” Justice said. “’Oh, we don’t want to be Kansas.’ I mean, come on. Do you really, honest to God, think that I would be here, after we’ve done what we’ve done, and then throw it all away?”