Results from a state Department of Homeland Security investigation of the West Virginia State Police could be returned as early as this week, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
“I have very, very, very concerning — I don’t necessarily want to say grave — but concerning views about what has happened and what is going on with the State Police,” Justice said during an administration briefing at the Capitol.
According to WCHS-TV, an anonymous whistleblower sent a letter alleging misconduct by top officials in the State Police, prompting Justice to order the investigation. Since then, according to reports, a lawyer for a state trooper who was arrested on a domestic violence charge said his client is being targeted for retaliation because State Police officials believe he is the individual who sent the letter.
“Right now, I am trying to hold my tongue and absolutely be professional and respectful to allow the investigation to be completed,” Justice said. “The investigation, I’m told, is going to conclude this week. I am told the investigation is right on the cusp of being over.
“When that happens ... I promise you, you don’t have to worry about it from my side. I will take immediate action on it. That’s all there is to it.”
Among other things, the letter alleged that a trooper was caught on camera stealing money at one of West Virginia’s casinos. When asked about the incident Wednesday, Justice said he was concerned about allegations that the trooper was allowed to retire, rather than be fired.
“From the standpoint of knowing what happened with that officer at the casino and everything ... I’ve not seen the tape myself at all. But if what happened is there is an officer — I don’t care if you’re a captain or an 18-star general — if you’ve stolen money, just backing away from that and not termination, that’s not what I would do,” Justice said.
“I would think that officer should have been terminated, if that was the case, and terminated right on the spot. Because there’s no leeway, there’s no nothing in regard to that.”
During Wednesday’s briefing, Justice also hinted that he would be quick to take action against any high-ranking officials within the department, if the investigation confirms any misconduct on their part.
“I am not going to comment on [State Police Superintendent Col.] Jan Cahill at this time. I don’t understand a lot of the things, directions that we’re moving and statements that were said,” the governor said. “If we’ve done something that is of that magnitude and people broke the law, then we should have acted on it.
“Jan’s been a friend and, you know, I hope to goodness that the investigation comes in differently than I think it’s going to come in, but I don’t think this is going to be a good day for several folks, once it’s completed.”
Justice said the investigation should not reflect poorly on rank-and-file troopers.
“Tonight, there’s going to be somebody in the State Police that’s going into a domestic violence issue or a robbery, or whatever it may be. They deserve the confidence of all of us, their supervisors, and all of us,” the governor said. “They are absolutely, right now, puzzled as to what’s going on. This has got to be addressed and put to bed. It may not be perfect, but I absolutely promise, I will address it and put it to bed immediately after we receive the investigation.”
The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Also during Wednesday’s briefing, Justice discussed the state’s response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement on Tuesday of a limit on “forever chemicals” that threaten drinking water.
The EPA plan would limit toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances to the lowest level that tests can detect. The chemicals, collectively known as PFAS, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous and expensive to remove from water.
“PFAS are chemicals that are present throughout our society in thousands of products, from the industrial, food and textile industries,” Bureau for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Christiansen said. “They are an ingredient in many different things, like firefighting foams, food packaging, cleaning products and other household items.”
PFAS compounds don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birth weight and kidney cancer.
“Because of these health impacts,” Christiansen said, “the EPA has proposed treating drinking water for PFOA and PFOS at the maximum contaminant level at 4-parts-per-trillion and has recommended some calculations for four other PFAS chemicals in drinking water.”
Justice said he has directed the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources Water Board and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to create a work group to collaborate with state water systems in ensuring they are compliant with the new regulations.
“We got word that this is coming from the EPA,” the governor said. “I directed the DHHR to get ahead of it, and they have proactively reached out to water systems in West Virginia in preparation for these revised EPA guidelines and formed a work group to address any concerns.”
At the direction of the DHHR, the U.S. Geological Survey reviewed the raw water for 279 water systems in West Virginia, of which 37 were found to have levels of PFAS compounds, Christiansen said. Results of drinking water surveys are being finalized by the USGS, he said.
“We believe that these proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS are achievable for the majority of our water systems here in West Virginia,” Christiansen said. “Some public water systems will need to install some level of additional treatment or mitigation for these chemicals, but we will continue to reach out to them, be in communication with those systems, and support them in their efforts.”
He added that the EPA also recently announced that West Virginia will receive $18 million in federal funding over two years to help address these contaminants in drinking water.
“This money can really be used for a wide variety of activities, like research and testing, treatment, source water control, restructuring or consolidation, technical assistance, among many others,” Christiansen said.