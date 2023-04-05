Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation aimed at laying groundwork for protection against a class of industrial chemicals with a toxic legacy in West Virginia.

Drawing Justice’s signature Wednesday, House Bill 3189 targets per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals ubiquitous in modern society, including in household products, food packaging, clothes and human bloodstreams.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you