CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday proposed 5% pay raises for state employees, public school teachers and service personnel, along with a one-time 2.5% pay supplemental he dubbed as an “inflation vaccine.”
Details regarding the pay raise and supplemental proposals were not immediately available. Justice made the announcement Thursday during a video news conference that was not open to the media.
Justice indicated he wants the Legislature to take up both proposals early in the 2022 regular session, which begins Jan. 12.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, attended the news conference, broadcast from the governor’s reception room, and expressed support for the plan.
Blair called the raise and supplemental a dividend being paid to state employees for their dedication during the pandemic.
Hanshaw said the pay raises, which would be the first since 2019, would help address “double-digit” vacancies and chronic turnover in some state agencies.
While specifics are lacking, it appears the 5% pay raise would add about $109 million a year in costs to the state’s base budget, while the 2.5% supplemental would be a one-time cost of about $54.5 million.
Through the first five months of the 2021-22 budget year, the state general revenue budget is running a $269.4 million surplus. Justice said Thursday the surplus is in large part because the state budget has stayed “flat” in recent years.
The 2021-22 general revenue budget is $4.57 billion, about $150 million less than what the state Budget Office had projected for the fiscal year with routine anticipated budget growth.
The announcement was somewhat unusual in that governors typically announce pay raise proposals during State of the State addresses.
Many thought Thursday’s announcement would address how Justice plans to appropriate $127 million of unspent federal coronavirus relief funds before a Dec. 31 deadline to either spend or lose the funds.
When asked about the unappropriated relief funds at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Justice indicated he would make announcements regarding spending plans on Thursday.
“We’ve been monitoring those dollars all along,” Justice said. “We’re going to make sure we handle these dollars and handle the store the way we should have all along.”
However, Justice did not address potential allocations at either the pay raise announcement or at Thursday’s state COVID-19 briefing, but did say he will announce plans for spending the funds on Tuesday.
“It will be great big stuff,” he said.
As part of legislation passed by Congress in March 2020, West Virginia received a total of $1.27 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Justice has been repeatedly criticized for not using the funds as intended to assist state businesses and families hard hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October 2020, the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign, joined by 28 state organizations, sent a letter to Justice providing a number of “people-centered” proposals for spending what was then over $800 million of uncommitted relief funds. Those proposals included enhanced child care, one-time payments to the unemployed, food assistance in rural areas, emergency home repairs, and enhanced clothing vouchers, among others.
The unallocated federal funds became a campaign issue in the 2020 gubernatorial race, and Justice at the time dismissed concerns that he would “leave money on the table.”
“We would be absolutely silly if we absolutely have to send one dollar back to the federal government,” Justice said during an Oct. 14, 2020, COVID-19 briefing.